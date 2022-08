OMAHA — Truck drivers assisted law enforcement in rescuing a woman who was standing on the edge of a bridge over Interstate 680 on Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a call on the interstate at 10:04 a.m. and saw a woman holding on to the outside of the fence on the Blondo Street bridge, which runs above I-680.

