ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea outcast Emerson Palmieri at centre of transfer battle between Nottingham Forest and Atalanta

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are reportedly looking to swoop for Chelsea misfit Emerson Palmieri.

But they face a tough battle against Atalanta for the Italian left-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaEQE_0hFbJNRA00
Nottingham Forest and Atalanta are battling it out for Emerson Palmieri Credit: Getty

The Standard claims Emerson is up for grabs after Chelsea splashed £62million on Brighton star Marc Cucurella.

Marcos Alonso is already heading out to Barcelona.

And Emerson also has no future at Stamford Bridge following last season’s loan at Lyon.

Forest have now made initial contact with both the player and Chelsea over a permanent switch to Steve Cooper’s side.

The newly-promoted team have already made TWELVE signings this summer.

And transfer No13 looks set to be completed with a move for Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler.

But ironically, it’s the Serie A giants who now stand in the way of Forest landing Emerson.

Gian Piero Gasperini has been on the hunt for a new left-back ever since losing Robin Gosens to Inter Milan in January.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Atalanta had been hoping to land Nuno Tavares from Arsenal before he opted for a loan to Marseille.

And they now want Emerson to join former Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta in Bergamo this summer.

However, Emerson may think twice about joining Atalanta after they missed out on European football following last term’s 8th place finish.

The Euro 2020 could instead hold out for a reunion with Maurizio Sarri, now Lazio boss and playing in the Europa League this term.

He too is reportedly interested in signing Emerson, as well as Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Davide Zappacosta
Person
Maurizio Sarri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atalanta#Nottingham Forest#Italian#Lyon#Serie#Marseille#European
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

‘Bring it on son’ – Graeme Souness challenges Tyrone Mings to ‘call me anytime’ as he ramps up row with Aston Villa ace

TOUGH-TALKING talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has challenged Tyrone Mings to "call me anytime", after their bitter war of words spilled into a third day. The former Liverpool and Scotland captain - who famously never pulled his punches on or off the park - stunned listeners by calling out the Aston Villa and England defender, challenging him to hit the airwaves and have it out with him live on talkSPORT.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Nottingham Forest ‘make £17m transfer offer to Frankfurt for midfielder Djibril Sow and close in on Houssem Aouar’

NOTTINGHAM FOREST could make it SEVENTEEN summer recruits by adding midfielders Djibril Sow and Houssem Aouar. The Premier League newcomers have reportedly bid £17million for Eintracht Frankfurt's box-to-box hero Sow. And they are closing in on former Arsenal target Aouar, whose Lyon contract ends next summer. Over the weekend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
671K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy