Ukraine news LATEST: Madman Vladimir Putin’s failing invasion ‘unlikely to succeed’ after ‘significant’ losses says UK

VLADIMIR Putin is desperately scrambling to cover up the extent of the economic damage caused by western sanctions.

Putin has lashed out after World leaders banded together in fury at the war in Ukraine by imposing brutal sanctions - with Russia now weaponizing its energy supplies in revenge at the West's sanctions.

However, a new report published by the Kyiv School of Economics suggests four MILLION people have been made jobless due to the war in Ukraine.

As reported by the Express, the new research states: “IMF forecasts unemployment in the Russian Federation (RF) to reach 9.3 per cent in 2022, which would equal around 3.8 million of additional unemployed persons.

“According to estimates of the Russian Center for Strategic Research, by the end of 2022 there will be a significant increase in unemployment in 63 percent of regions in Russia, in 16 regions unemployment will increase relative to the average level for Jan-Mar 2022 by 2 or more times, in 53 regions - 1.5 times or more. The top five industries impacted by the number of expected jobs cut include – transport and logistics, automotive, wholesale and e-commerce, timber industry and wood products.”

The think tank’s report also suggests Putin is well aware of the perilous situation his country is now in economically and is taking steps to prevent it from becoming common knowledge.

The authors explain: “The Russian banking sector is becoming increasingly non-transparent. In April 22, Russian banks were allowed not to disclose interim and annual financial statements, until September 22.

“Also, CBR won’t publish reports of banks until October 1, 2022, while the CBR has also stopped publishing the SPFS participant list. In addition, on May 1, Putin signed a law, forbidding banks to share banking secrecy with ‘unfriendly’ countries.”

Pics show devastation at Russian base

New satellite images reveal the destruction at a Russian airbase after it was struck by a series of powerful explosions.

Russian fighter jets can be seen battered and destroyed at the air force base in occupied Crimea.

The devastation occurred following a reported Ukrainian airstrike on Tuesday afternoon.

Moscow says Switzerland can't represent Kyiv in Russia

Russia said on Thursday that Switzerland has lost its neutral status and cannot represent Ukraine diplomatically in Russia, blaming Bern's decision to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Switzerland said on Wednesday that Ukraine had asked Bern to represent it in Russia.

"Unfortunately, Switzerland has lost the status of a neutral state and cannot act either as a mediator or as a representative of interests," Russian foreign ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev told reporters.

He confirmed that Bern had asked Russia if it would agree to Switzerland representing the interests of Ukraine in Russia and vice versa.

Nechayev stressed that Switzerland had been supporting the Kyiv government and slapped sanctions on Russia.

"It is completely incomprehensible how one can offer mediation, representation or other goodwill services with such behaviour," he added.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, Switzerland -- renowned for its neutrality -- has said it stood ready to provide diplomatic assistance and to serve as a go-between.

Britain says sanctions also impact Russia's defense sector

The European Union's full ban on Russian coal imports kicked in on Thursday at a time when British defense intelligence said that Western sanctions were increasingly having an impact, even on Russia's defense exports.

Britain said that Moscow was already strained by the need to produce armored fighting vehicles for its troops in Ukraine and hence is highly unlikely to be capable of fulfilling some export orders, in a sector it has long taken pride in.

The British defense intelligence update, highlighting the increasing effect of Western sanctions, dovetails with Western belief that the series of measures they imposed on the Kremlin since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine are increasingly having an impact on the Russian economy.

The update said that because of the war and sanctions, Russia's military-industrial capacity is now under significant strain, and the credibility of many of its weapon systems has been undermined by their association with Russian forces' poor performance.

Russian military credibility came under more pressure on Wednesday when Ukraine said nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a string of explosions at an air base in Russian-controlled Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack.

Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in the blasts or that any attack took place. But satellite photos clearly showed at least seven fighter planes at the base had been blown up and others probably damaged.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace dismissed Russian explanations of the blasts, including a wayward cigarette butt, as excuses.

"When you just look at the footage of two simultaneous explosions not quite next to each other, and some of the reported damage even by the Russian authorities, I think it's clear that that's not something that happens by someone dropping a cigarette", Wallace said.

Moscow condemns Latvia's designation of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

Russia on Thursday condemned a move by Latvia's parliament to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Writing on Telegram, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the decision "xenophobic".

Latvian parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Latvian MPs on Thursday adopted a statement declaring Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and said its actions in Ukraine constituted "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people".

The statement said the parliament "recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view".

MPs said they considered "Russia's violence against civilians committed in pursuit of political aims as terrorism".

They also condemned its use of cluster munitions "to sow fear and indiscriminately kill civilians".

Russia "uses suffering and intimidation as tools in its attempts to demoralise the Ukrainian people and armed forces and paralyse the functioning of the state in order to occupy Ukraine," the statement said.

The parliament also urged the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens and to cut down on entry visas in general.

It said Russia's invasion was carried out "with the support and involvement of the Belarusian regime" and called on the international community to impose on Belarus the same sanctions adopted against Russia.

Ukrainian refugees in UK face homelessness

Homes for Ukraine was set up to help refugees from Ukraine to find housing.

iNews has revealed that some of these refugees will likely end up homeless after six months.

The concern is that if the refugees haven’t become self-sufficient in those six months, councils could struggle to find alternative accommodation and some may end up homeless.

UK to send more rocket launcher systems to Ukraine

Britain will supply Ukraine with more multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the supply of weapons would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian heavy artillery.

"This latest tranche of military support will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery," Wallace said in a statement.

"Our continued support sends a very clear message, Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin's invasion."

Russia says Switzerland cannot represent its interests in Ukraine

The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that Switzerland could not represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow’s interests in Ukraine because it is no longer a neutral country.

“Switzerland… has stopped being a neutral state and joined sanctions (against Russia),” Russian foreign ministry official Ivan Nechayev said.

Russian officials trained in Iran U.S. State Department claim

Russian officials conducted training in Iran during the last several weeks as part of an agreement on the transfer of drones between the two countries, U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

U.S. officials said last month that Washington believed Iran was preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred drones and that Russian officials had visited Iran to view attack-capable unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine preparing for 'tragedy'

Ukraine's interior minister said on Thursday that Ukraine had to be ready for any scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It had recently been hit by massive explosions and shelling resulting in the evacuation of people from the area.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told Reuters in an interview: "The plant is as of today not only in the hands of the enemy, but in the hands of uneducated specialists who could potentially allow for a tragedy to happen."

"Of course, it's difficult to even imagine the scale of the tragedy which could come into effect if Russians continue their actions there," he said.

U.S. backs calls for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

A State Department spokesperson has said the United States supports calls for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after fighting involving Russian and Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of the plant.

“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant," the spokesperson said according to Reuters.

Latest figures from Ukraine's MoD

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence claim 43,000 Russian personnel have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion.

Another 14 tanks have also been destroyed taking the total to 1,846.

UK and 25 partner stations to provide long-term military funding

The UK's Ministry of Defence have confirmed that the UK and 25 other partner nations will provide long-term military funding to Ukraine.

The funding will got towards " vital military kit & training" to help against Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

'Ukrainians pay for the peace with their lives' Ukraine's - Minister of Defence

Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, has said that whilst the West face hikes in gas and Fuel, it is a "small price" to pay for peace.

He Tweeted: "Increased gas & fuel prices in the West are small price for peace.

"Ukrainians pay for the peace in rest of Europe by their lives."

McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months.

This is an early sign that western businesses could return to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.

The world's biggest burger chain closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, following Moscow's invasion of the eastern European country.

McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.

Steven Seagal inspects Russian ‘massacre’ jail

Hollywood action star and defender of Vladimir Putin Steven Seagal has been pictured visiting a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war camp where 50 died in a recent explosion.

The actor, 70, was photographed looking through the bars of a prison where Ukrainians are being held by pro-Russian forces.

Appearing on the Telegram channel of Russian TV host and Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, the US-born actor and martial artist was filmed visiting the camp where at least 50 Ukrainian inmates were killed last month.

Solovyov said Seagal "personally examined the evidence - including the pieces of American rockets - that confirm Kyiv's links to the mass murder of their own soldiers".

Seagal, who has long acted as Putin's puppet and has Russian citizenship, was seen inspecting the Olenivka detention centre in the Donetsk region of Ukraine alongside Denis Pushilin, leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic.

Pushilin claimed Seagal was filming a documentary about the Ukraine war.

First Ukraine grain deal ship docks in Turkey

The first grain ship to depart from Ukraine under a U.N.-brokered deal docked in Turkey on Thursday after 11 days at sea, Refinitiv data showed.

The ship's agent in Turkey said it would continue to Egypt after unloading part of its cargo.

The Razoni set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port on August 1 under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine.

Eleven other ships have left since then.

Ukraine mocks Russia

Officials in Kyiv have so far stopped short of directly claiming responsibility to the attack - but confirmed at least nine planes had been destroyed.

They also mocked one possible excuse suggested by the Kremlin, that the fire was triggered by a carelessly dropped cigarette.

In a sarcastic Facebook post, the ministry said it "cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places".

MoD release latest intelligence map

The UK’s Ministry of Defence have released their latest intelligence update.

The map below shows the latest situation down on the ground in Ukraine.

