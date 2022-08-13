ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Key issues impacting voters ahead of the midterms

Several key primary elections will take place Tuesday in Alaska and Wyoming. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys, discussed some of the key issues impacting voters ahead of the November midterms.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska voters head to polls for key primaries

Voters in Alaska are getting their first opportunity to use the ranked-choice voting system when they head to the polls Tuesday. The state switched to the new system for general elections, which includes Tuesday's special election for the House seat of former longtime Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin is looking to return to elected office in that race. CBS News political director Fin Gomez reports.
