Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Tri-Cities and Hanford ‘visionary’ dies. He donated $100,000s to local causes
He “found practical solutions to extremely complex problems,” said the president of TRIDEC.
Volunteers give life to the Umatilla County Fair
HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair survives because of its volunteers, according to fair administration. And the volunteers state they are happy to do the work. “This fair could not happen without them,” Fair Manager Angie McNalley said.
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity
It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
“Truly a Regional Effort”: Tri-Cities firefighters, police band together during Queensgate fire
RICHLAND, Wash. — Between 35 and 45 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities helped contain a massive blaze along I-182 in the Queensgate area on Saturday night. Though its cause hasn’t been discovered yet, Richland fire officials believe it was the culmination of three separate starts along the freeway.
Toxic Algae Bloom Forces Closure Of Popular Lake
A toxic blue-green algae bloom known as Cyanobacteria has been discovered at the popular McNary National Wildlife Refuge in Walla Walla County. "Out of an abundance of caution," the Lake has been closed. "McNary visitors should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water or engage in any other water contact...
Update | New heat alert for Tri-Cities. When will these hot temperatures end?
“Fires will start very easily and spread very rapidly. ... Expect extreme, erratic fire behavior.”
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
Richland fire that forced evacuations was ‘touch and go.’ Before and after photos
Conditions provided the perfect combination for a wildfire to spread.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Woman Rescued After ATV Rollover in Umatilla
(Ukiah, OR) -- Authorities with Umatilla County Search and Rescue, along with the US Forest Service and others were able to successfully rescue a woman serious hurt in a rollover accident on Friday. UCSR says their dispatch got reports of an ATV rollover just outside Ukiah. The victim, an adult female, was said to have serious injuries to her legs and hips. She was found neat the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Fraizer OHV Recreation Area.
The Basic Truth About Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities is Inspiring
Do you know who owns Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2014, I asked my co-worker, "Where's the best pizza?" And, he took me to Round Table Pizza in Kennewick. I loved it!. Columbia Industries owns and operates Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities. Michael...
Mystery KN Youth Homerun Baseball from 2000…Who is Troy?
This should be on somebody's mantle somewhere, or at least in storage. It's somebody's first youth baseball home run. It's turning into a mystery. Man finds home run ball from 2000 in uncle's garage. This caught our eye, it was posted on social media recently. A Tri-City man named Rob...
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary
A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter
Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
