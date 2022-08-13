ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Volunteers give life to the Umatilla County Fair

HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Fair survives because of its volunteers, according to fair administration. And the volunteers state they are happy to do the work. “This fair could not happen without them,” Fair Manager Angie McNalley said.
