(Ukiah, OR) -- Authorities with Umatilla County Search and Rescue, along with the US Forest Service and others were able to successfully rescue a woman serious hurt in a rollover accident on Friday. UCSR says their dispatch got reports of an ATV rollover just outside Ukiah. The victim, an adult female, was said to have serious injuries to her legs and hips. She was found neat the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Fraizer OHV Recreation Area.

UKIAH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO