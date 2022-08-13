ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Trooper#Off Camera#Body Cam#State Law#The Georgia State Patrol#Gsp#The Iowa State Patrol
11Alive

Dollar General faces nearly $1.3M in penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain's stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations, federal regulators said Monday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox8live.com

Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles

SENOIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A toddler in Georgia is being credited for helping find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days, WGCL reported. Last Friday, Brittany Moore and her son, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard when the bubbles drifted toward the family’s fence line.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia State Police Officer facing rape and kidnapping charges, police say

Terry Payne, 59, has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and more by the Gwinnett County Police Department after officials say that he raped a woman who he went on a date with. The woman told authorities that she agreed to go on a date with Payne where she remembered having a drink with him at a restaurant in Buford and waking up in an unfamiliar location.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man pleads guilty to smuggling meth into the country, selling it in metro Atlanta

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man and four of his associates are heading to prison for running a drug ring and laundering money in Rome, prosecutors say. The charges stem from a 2018 investigation where prosecutors say they learned that 39-year-old Juan Cain “Chapa” Valencia-Ramirez was operating a methamphetamine processing and distribution ring by smuggling meth into the country from Mexico in car gas tanks.
ROME, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy