Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Sydney Becerra named to TopDrawer’s preseason freshman team
Texas A&M midfielder Sydney Becerra was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com preseason Freshman Best XI recently. Becerra has been active with the U.S. Soccer’s under-18 and U16 teams, while playing for the Solar Soccer Club and helping Flower Mound win the Class 6A state title in 2021 when she was named the Texas Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan OL Chris Maxey commits to Colorado State
Bryan senior offensive lineman Chris Maxey announced his commitment to Colorado State on Tuesday via Twitter. Maxey has not played football the last three years but said at The Eagle’s high school football media day that football might be his best option for earning a college scholarship, so he joined the team.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fadde returns to A&M as director of operations
Missouri director of baseball operations Jae Fadde has been hired as director of operations for the Texas A&M softball program. Fadde, who just completed his fourth year at Missouri, spent the previous seven years at A&M working with both the baseball and football programs as an assistant video coordinator. Fadde was given the Texas A&M Athletic Director’s Teammate Award in 2012. Fadde left A&M to become Missouri’s director of player development and was promoted to director of operations in 2021.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team earns four-set win over Bryan at Viking Gym
Colten Conner often talks to his A&M Consolidated volleyball team in practice about handling adversity. And after a second-set loss in front of a raucous Bryan crowd at Viking Gym, the Lady Tigers showed their stripes and rebounded to win 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18 in nondistrict play between the crosstown rivals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota wins tournament
The Navasota volleyball team won the gold bracket of its own tournament by beating Tomball’s junior varsity 25-23, 25-22. Navasota advanced to Saturday’s final by beating Richards 25-11, 25-18 and Franklin 25-17, 12-25, 15-12. Franklin claimed third by beating Rockdale 25-19, 25-22. Navasota (9-0) won three matches in Thursday’s pool play, beating Cleveland 25-8, 25-10; Snook 25-11, 25-12; and Trinity 25-9, 25-9.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer
Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday. To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station cross country begins the season
College Station’s Megan Roberts and Maddie Jones finished third at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday. Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna were 15th in the season-opening meet hosted by Bridgeland. Audrey Wong and Ellie Seagraves were 17th among 56 teams in the two-person relay format with each player running one-mile alternate legs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 17
Exploring History Lunch Lecture, 11:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. College Station's Historic Preservation Committee and Parks and Recreation Department present monthly lecture. Topic: "Manning Smith Dance Legacy," presented by Sherry Smith Frisk. Lunch registration closed. No reservations to attend lecture. Get the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Shaping future leaders of Texas agriculture
The Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership program, TALL, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, recently welcomed 26 new cohorts during a reception held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Capital Farm Credit was the signature sponsor of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local districts earn B ratings as Texas releases first state accountability ratings since 2019
Bryan, College Station, Hearne and Navasota school districts all received B ratings Monday when the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings. The scores are the first the districts have received since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students did not complete the STAAR standardized testing in 2020, and school districts did not receive ratings in 2021 due to the number of students still participating in at-home learning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SFA teachers look forward to building relationships, preparing students for future in new school year
As teachers at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan prepared their rooms for students to return, the one word each used to describe the coming school year was excitement. “Schools are not made to be empty. They’re made to be with filled with teachers and students,” SFA Middle School Principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Total Wine & More to open Thursday
Total Wine & More's College Station location will open on Thursday. The store, which offers wine, beer, liquor and cigars, is located at 1450 Texas Avenue S. and is in the space formerly occupied by World Market. Total Wine will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners call for $100 million bond election and special election for transportation efforts
Brazos County Commissioners approved calling for a $100 million transportation bond election as well as a special election for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents — where funds would go toward transportation projects — during Tuesday’s regular meeting. “This is the chance for the people...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police arrest 18-year-old from Bryan for Sunday murder of 62-year-old woman
Bryan police said Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, from Bryan, was arrested in Del Rio on Monday in connection to a Sunday murder in Bryan. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead body in a backyard in the 200 block of W. Pruitt Street in Bryan at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Comments / 0