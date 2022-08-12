Ukraine war LATEST: Putin’s army suffer HUGE losses, nuclear plant warning, Russian navy Crimea blast

VLADIMIR Putin's army have suffered severe losses in just one day after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence announced they had destroyed 33 military vehicles.

Taking to Twitter the Ministry of Defence for Ukraine announced Russia had lost 33 vehicles within the past 24 hours.

The Tweet captioned "Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 13" revealed seven tanks and armoured vehicles had been eliminated.

There were also three artillery, 15 vehicles and fuel tanks and one special equipment unit was destroyed.

It comes as Russia's navy has been "significantly degraded" by blasts at a Russian-operated airfield, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) says.

The Saky base in the west of Crimea was damaged by a series of blasts on Tuesday, killing one person.

Eight Russian combat jets were lost as a result of the blasts, the MoD said in its daily intelligence update.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility, but satellite images reveal the possibility of a targeted attack.

Two more ships depart from Ukraine

Two more ships left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Saturday, Turkey's defence ministry said.

This brings the total number of ships to depart the country under a UN-brokered deal to 16.

The Barbados-flagged Fulmar S left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn to Turkey's southern Iskenderun province, it said.

The second ship departed from the same port and headed to Turkey's Tekirdag, carrying 3,000 tonnes of sunflower seeds.

Officials claim Gazprom ramps up gas flows to Hungary

Russia's Gazprom has ramped up flows to Hungary via the Turkstream pipeline that brings gas to Hungary via Serbia, a Hungarian foreign ministry official said on Saturday.

European Union member Hungary has maintained what it calls pragmatic relations with Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, creating tensions with some European Union allies keen to take a tougher line.

Hungary, which is about 85% dependent on Russian gas, firmly opposes the idea of any EU sanctions on Russian gas imports and Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also lobbied hard to secure an exemption from EU sanctions on Russian crude oil imports.

Ukraine's warning

Ukraine has warned a nuclear catastrophe worse than Chernobyl is facing Europe as fighting rages around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The nuclear plant – which is Europe’s largest – was seized by Russia in the early days of the war and it claims Ukrainian shells have landed just 10 metre from buildings at the facility.

It comes as new video footage shows smoke rising from around Zaporizhzhia.

Both Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the fighting amid fears of a new nuclear horror.

MoD release latest intelligence map

The UK’s Ministry of Defence have released their latest intelligence update.

The map below shows the latest situation down on the ground in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s adviser: End of conflict means return of Crimea to Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says for the conflict to end, his nation would seek the return of Crimea as well as the punishment of Russian leaders who began the war.

“Russia started war against Ukraine in 2014 with Crimea seizure,” Podolyak tweeted, according to Al-Jazeera. “Obviously, it must end with Crimea liberation and legal punishment of ‘special military operation’ initiators.”

Russia asserts full control of Pisky village in Donetsk region: Report

Russian troops have seized full control of Pisky village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Interfax news agency reports citing the Russian defence ministry.

Reuters and Al Jazeera were not able to immediately verify the report.

The ministry also claimed Russian troops had destroyed a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system near Ukraine’s Kramatorsk and a depot with ammunition for the system, Interfax reported.

Russia suggests end to Russia-US relations if assets taken

Any likely seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow’s bilateral relations with Washington, warned a senior foreign ministry official.

“We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests,” Alexander Darchiev, the Head of the North American Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS news agency, as reported on by Al-Jazeera.

Ukrainian minister accuses Russia of thwarting access to medicines

Ukraine’s Health Minister has blamed Russian authorities for committing a crime against humanity by thwarting access to cheap medicines in areas its troops have occupied since the war began last February.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian authorities have consistently blocked efforts to provide state-subsidised drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not (allowed) proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them,” Liashko said.

“We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognised,” the minister added.

Ukraine: Intercepted message shows Russian morale broken

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has unveiled new video evidence from an intercepted call between a Russian troop in Ukraine and his mate back home slamming Vladimir Putin's collapsing army.

Express Online reports that the audio was intercepted by Ukraine’s security service. A video posted on Twitter has revealed how Russia’s troops are failing to take on the defender’s forces.

During the call the Russian can be heard saying: "Their drones are up there, imagine drones or quad-copters up there.

"And our guys can't do anything about these drones. Can't jam them, can't do f*** anything."

The Russian added: "Our airforce is f up.

"A helicopter approaches, fires once from somewhere five f** kilometres away and then f** off."

Vladimir Putin fan Steven Seagal visits Donbas prison where Ukrainians were burnt alive

Former actor Steven Seagal has appeared on Russian state television to justify his visit to a prison where it is claimed Ukrainian POWS were burnt alive last month.

Express Online reports that the former Hollywood action star, who became a Russian citizen in 2016, said he wanted to witness "evidence" of what happened.

However, Mr Seagal then repeated the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine was to blame.

'Get out' Ukraine’s eerie warning to Crimea tourists in mock-ad

Ukraine's defence ministry issued an eerie warning to Russian tourists staying in Crimea in the form of a mock ad, pleading with them to leave to avoid "hazardous" consequences.

According to Express Online, the advert advises Russian holidaymakers not to come and visit occupied territory and revealed the true horror of the conflict edited together with the backing track of cruel summer by Bananarama.

Ukrainian troops used clips of Russian tourists on the beach in Crimea as bombs drop in the background and tourists flee.

Russian tourists have been filmed filling their vehicles to escape Crimea through the Kerch Strait Bridge, which Ukrainian defence has tipped as a potential target of their missiles.

Russian mercenaries 'complain about rotting equipment' in Ukraine

Mercenaries fighting in a pro-Russian separatist army in Ukraine have complained about being given "poor equipment" from Moscow, as morale collapses among troops.

Express Online reports that footage has been uncovered of soldiers from the self-proclaimed pro-Russian Luhansk People's Republic moaning about the poor equipment they have been provided with on the frontline.

Nexta, which monitors the conflict, tweeted the video, adding: "Mercenaries of the self-proclaimed 'Luhansk People's Republic' complain about their poor equipment."

Vladimir Putin heavily depends upon mercenary forces amid estimates that 500 Russian troops are killed or wounded every day.

Putin’s defeats are triggering Russian troops to QUIT warzone, claims lawyer

Vladimir Putin's military defeats in Ukraine are swaying many troops to abandon the Ukrainian war zone, a lawyer claims.

Express Online reports that Alexei Tabalov, a lawyer who runs the human rights group Conscript’s School, has suggested that there are a lot of Russian soldiers who "want to leave the war zone."

On Thursday, it was reported that Russia is now struggling to replace its forces with enough men.

He added that: "I personally get the impression that everyone who can is ready to run away".

One dead and two injured following rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia, city official confirms

A woman who was injured during a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia earlier on Friday died on her way to a hospital, according to Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev.

CNN reports that Kurtev stated two other people were injured with shrapnel wounds and are currently receiving medical help at a hospital.

“We express out condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased,” said Kurtev. “Russians will pay cruelly for every lost life and every tear,” he added.

Ukraine minister: Grain will soon be transported to Ethiopia

A cargo ship called the Brave Commander will soon deliver grain to Ethiopia, according to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure.

The Liberian-flagged ship will transport more than 23,000 tons of grain to East Africa, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure.

Reuters reports it's the first Africa-bound ship to carry grain from Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

Two people killed in eastern Ukraine

Two people were killed and 13 civilians were injured during an assault on Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

The news was confirmed by Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian head of the Donetsk regional military administration, according to CNN.

The shelling destroyed at least 20 residential buildings and triggered a fire. A rescue operation is underway.

Ministry of Defence provides an update on the war in Ukraine

The British MoD has released a slew of new information regarding the war in Ukraine.

The update claims: “On 9 August 2022, explosions occurred at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea.

“The original cause of the blasts is unclear, but the large mushroom clouds visible in eyewitness video were almost certainly from the detonation of up to four uncovered munition storage areas.

“At least five Su-24 FENCER fighter-bombers and three Su-30 FLANKER H multi-role jets were almost certainly destroyed or seriously damaged in the blasts. Saky’s central dispersal area has suffered serious damage, but the airfield probably remains serviceable.

“The loss of eight combat jets represents a minor proportion of the overall fleet of aircraft Russia has available to support the war. However, Saky was primarily used as a base for the aircraft of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet.”

The update concludes: “The fleet’s naval aviation capability is now significantly degraded. The incident will likely prompt the Russian military to revise its threat perception. Crimea has probably been seen as a secure rear-area.”

Three Brits to face DEATH PENALTY in secret sham trial

Three Brits are facing the death penalty in a secret Russian court after being accused of acting as mercenaries.

John Harding, Andrew Hill and Dylan Healy also face terrorism charges in a trial beginning next week, it was confirmed.

All three are being held by pro-Russian separatists in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.

Harding and Hill were both fighting in the Ukrainian armed forces while Healy is an aid worker.

News of their trial was released through the Interfax news agency.

"The court hearing is scheduled for August 15, it will be held behind closed doors," it quotes a representative of the DPR Supreme Court as saying.

The agency added that according DPR law the defendants are found guilty, they face punishment up to the death penalty.

Ukrainian troops have been training in the UK

Ukrainian troops have been trained in the UK on how to use the launchers, and the UK has also committed to training 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in infantry battlefield skills over the coming months.

Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands have all announced they will be supporting the programme.

The UK has previously supplied Ukraine with various weapons, including the NLAW anti-tank missile launcher, which was considered instrumental in the initial defence against Moscow’s invasion.

It comes as the International Fund for Ukraine has been expanded, with £250 million of the £1 billion total given by the UK to provide military equipment and other support to the armed forces.

This will ensure the provision of new weapons and the maintenance and repair of existing kit.

US backs calls for a demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

A State Department spokesperson has said the United States supports calls for a demilitarised zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after fighting involving Russian and Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of the plant.

“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarised zone around the nuclear power plant,” the spokesperson said according to Reuters.

Ukraine preparing for ‘tragedy’

Ukraine’s interior minister said on Thursday that Ukraine had to be ready for any scenario at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

It had recently been hit by massive explosions and shelling resulting in the evacuation of people from the area.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky told Reuters in an interview: “The plant is as of today not only in the hands of the enemy, but in the hands of uneducated specialists who could potentially allow for a tragedy to happen.”

“Of course, it’s difficult to even imagine the scale of the tragedy which could come into effect if Russians continue their actions there,” he said.

Putin's failing invasion 'unlikely to succeed' says UK

THE UK has declared Vladimir Putin is now unlikely to succeed in his illegal invasion of Ukraine - and revealed Russia's devastating losses.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "faltered" and was "starting to fail", as he pledged more financial and military support to the eastern European nation's defence.

Denmark joined the UK in offering more aid to Ukraine at a conference in Copenhagen on Thursday, co-hosted by Mr Wallace.

The Defence Secretary said it was important to understand that fighting and loss of life was still taking place, but added Russia was "starting to fail in many areas".

He added how Russia "has failed so far and are unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine.

"Their invasion has faltered and constantly been remodified to the extent they are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation.

"Three days are now over 150 days and nearly six months in, with huge significant losses of both equipment and indeed Russian personnel."

Putin has lashed out after World leaders banded together in fury at the war in Ukraine by imposing brutal sanctions - with Russia now weaponising its energy supplies in revenge at the West's sanctions.

Russian oil flows to Czech Republic set to resume

Russian oil flows to the Czech Republic will resume through the Druzhba pipeline after more than a week on Friday evening, Slovak pipeline operator Transpetrol said.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said that supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since August 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta.

McDonald’s to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald’s said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months.

This is an early sign that western businesses could return to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.

The world’s biggest burger chain closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, following Moscow’s invasion of the eastern European country.

McDonald’s had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.