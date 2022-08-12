ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roo-krainian protestor attacks the Russian embassy as the furious animal tries to push through the fortified gate

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A grumpy kangaroo has taken out its anger on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, attacking the embassy's front gate in Canberra.

Footage of the attack was posted to Twitter on Friday showing the kangaroo trying to make its way through the gate of the embassy in Australia's capital.

It was captioned, 'Apparently a kangaroo attacked the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia. I guess now we know where kangaroos stand on the war.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ghR6_0hFbDcq300
The kangaroo tried to make its through the front gate of the Russian Embassy in Australia (pictured), which is located in Canberra ACT

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the kangaroo decided to give up and was then seen hoping away along the footpath.

The video was met by a significant reaction from members of the public, including one man who said: 'You've got it wrong. Kangaroo was trying to defect. Drunk Russian embassy staff didn't let it in.'

'They'd jump at the chance to help Ukraine,' another commented.

A third said: 'Russia will roo the day they invaded Ukraine.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mN25f_0hFbDcq300
The video was met by a significant reaction from members of the public, including one man who said: 'You've got it wrong. Kangaroo (pictured) was trying to defect. Drunk Russian embassy staff didn't let it in'

'This is just the beginning, wait until the emus arrive,' a fourth added.

This isn't the first time the embassy has been smashed by Australians.

The pub across the road from the embassy, the Kingston Hotel, recently erected a massive Ukrainian flag to the top of its roof.

The pub hoisted the flag as a way of showing support for Ukraine, following months of attacks from Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JTQf_0hFbDcq300
Vladimir Putin (pictured) declaring war on Ukraine, in what he termed a 'special military operation'

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine back in February, with the communist nation bombarding the nation with attacks in the past six months as it attempts to claw back territory and stop Ukraine from joining NATO, a Western defence alliance.

Russia has seized up to a third of Ukraine however the invaded nation is fighting back.

At its bloodiest period, more than 100 Ukrainian soliders were dying every day as Russia ramped up its attacks in the Donbas region.

The fighting continues with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continuing to appeal for weapons and money from Western nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CwmJ7_0hFbDcq300
Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a private house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine

