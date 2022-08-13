ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

97 Rock

Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”

Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Annoying Habit Needs to be Enforced Better on NW Beaches

I grew up going to the beaches in the great northwest. My Grandparents were from the Oregon coast so my family went there very often while I was growing up. I was mainly raised in eastern Washington around Spokane where we usually went to Priest lake, Coeur d'alene lake, Lake Roosevelt, or any of the rivers in the surrounding area. There has always been one thing that has got my goat, but that "thing" seems to have gotten worse over the years.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Mystery KN Youth Homerun Baseball from 2000…Who is Troy?

This should be on somebody's mantle somewhere, or at least in storage. It's somebody's first youth baseball home run. It's turning into a mystery. Man finds home run ball from 2000 in uncle's garage. This caught our eye, it was posted on social media recently. A Tri-City man named Rob...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
ABERDEEN, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

