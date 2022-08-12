ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner, Alicia Silverstone and Ariel Winter among celebrities to express outrage over horse collapse in NYC... and the carriage driver who allegedly hit the distressed animal

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

A slew of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Alicia Silverstone, are sharing in their disgust over the video showing a horse that collapsed on the street while pulling a carriage in New York City on Wednesday.

The New York City Police Department responded to the incident that happened near Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan around 5 p.m., according to People.

But before officers arrived a video obtained by NBC News shows the driver of the carriage allegedly trying to pull the distressed animal up off the ground and hitting him, yelling, 'Get up! Come on! Get up! Get up!' as he remained on the ground.

The driver allegedly pulled the harness and hit the horse with the reins, but the animal puts his head down before eventually leaning over on his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqVks_0hFb6Crl00
Tense moments: Video of a horse that collapsed while pulling a carriage in the Hells Kitchen neighborhood of New York City on Wednesday has some people outraged

Once the horse, named Ryder, laid on his side on the pavement, the driver was forced to remove his carriage, all while a crowd began to gather along the street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

Mounted officers with the NYPD arrived at the scene and hosed down the horse down to cool it off.

Those officers then took the animal to a nearby stable where it received 'proper veterinary care', and was awake as of Wednesday night.

Christina Hansen, a spokesperson for a union that represents carriage drivers, told NBC New York that Ryder received a preliminary diagnosis of Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a neurological disease caused by possum droppings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmeYb_0hFb6Crl00
Response: The New York City Police Department responded to the incident that happened near Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan around 5 p.m., according to People
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43QME8_0hFb6Crl00
The driver allegedly pulled the harness and hit the horse with the reins, but the animal puts his head down before eventually leaning over on his side 

Hansen maintains the neurological effects of EPM caused the horse to stumble and fall while the carriage driver was trying to get him to change lanes.

'They were hosing the horse down as a precaution, but they checked all of his vitals he had good temperature, good color in his gums and everything like that,' she added.

Ryder is currently recovering and will not be working at this time. In fact, he may ultimately be retired, which is a common fate for carriage horses with EPM because they're likely to fall.

Jenner is among the growing number of celebrities who are voicing their concerns for Ryder

'I'm sick to my stomach, DISGUSTED,' it read over the top of the video posted on the top model's Instagram Stories. 'Stop this now.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum added, 'I hope this poor baby is ok ,' along with four broken red heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pr5uO_0hFb6Crl00
Kendall Jenner: 'I'm sick to my stomach, DISGUSTED,' it read over the top of the video posted on Jenner's Instagram Stories. 'Stop this now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049kbl_0hFb6Crl00
Cool off: Mounted officer with NYPD arrived at the scene and hosed off Ryder with cold water
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLj4V_0hFb6Crl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUHe0_0hFb6Crl00
Alicia Silverstone: 'These beautiful animals are being abused and mistreated in NYC' it read on Silverstone's Instagram Story

A posting of the video by PETA (People For Ethical Treatment Of Animals) was added to Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone's Insta-Story page, where she hared how 'heartbreaking' it was to see the animal in such distress.

'These beautiful animals are being abused and mistreated in NYC,' it read in the caption, along with a broken red heart emoji.

Model Delilah Gray Hamlin also took to social media to voice her outrage over the treatment of the animal by the carriage driver.

'This is so unbelievably sad it's so hard to watch,' she shared along with the clip of the incident.

The daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna also wrote 'Ban horse carriages in NYC' several times over in another page she posted on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPlYp_0hFb6Crl00
Delilah Hamlin: 'This is so unbelievably sad it's so hard to watch,' Hamlin shared along with the clip of the incident on her social media platform
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvV7o_0hFb6Crl00
Ban push: Hamlin also demanded lawmakers in NYC to 'ban horse carriages in NYC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bzwHT_0hFb6Crl00
Jasmine Tookes: 'Poor baby. When I lived in NYC I always hated seeing all the horses standing around in sweltering heat,' the model shared on Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zisvX_0hFb6Crl00
Movement: Actress Joey King urged people to sign a petition that would ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City, which is gaining steam in the wake of Ryder's collapse on the street

Model Jasmine Tookes followed suit and wrote, 'Poor baby. When I lived in NYC I always hated seeing all the horses standing around in sweltering heat.'

Actress Joey King went as far as to share a a petition that being shared that would ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City, which had already gotten nearly 40,000 signatures at the time.

Actresses Chloe Fineman and Ariel Winter, models Olivia Culpo, Amelia Hamlin and Nicole Williams English, and pop star Bebe Rexha were among the other celebrities to express their outrage over the incident or had the video posted on their social media platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9F5Z_0hFb6Crl00
Outrage: The video of the horse being helped by NYPD was posted on Ariel Winter's Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cFDNa_0hFb6Crl00
Support: Winter showed her support for a bill introduced by NYC Councilman Bob Holden that would phase out horse carriages in the Big Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5w1o_0hFb6Crl00
Support: If passed, the new measure would give horse drivers preferences for electric carriage licensure and require they be paid union wages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0nwK_0hFb6Crl00
Joining the cause: Chloe Fineman is shared her outrage over the video of the horse

That stable worker claimed Ryder was already doing 'really well,' and that he had only been in New York City since April after being used an an Amish buggy horse

Animal activists — including NYCLASS — were among the organizations to make their way to City Hall on Thursday to call on the City Council to fast track a bill introduced by Councilman Bob Holden last month that would phase out horse carriages in the Big Apple.

If passed, the new measure would give horse drivers preferences for electric carriage licensure and require they be paid union wages.

'@NYCCouncil@NYCSpeakerAdams@NYCMayor - the world is watching. This horse may die, like many others. We must pass Intro 573 to end this abuse! @BobHoldenNYC," the organization wrote, along with the footage of officers hosing down Ryder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBpoq_0hFb6Crl00
More support: Model Olivia Culpo also pushed for people to sign the petition 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNvH1_0hFb6Crl00
Show of support: Pop star Bebe Rexha also had the video posted on her Instagram page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gBsK_0hFb6Crl00
Show of support: Model Nicole Williams English posted the story on her social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy5qz_0hFb6Crl00
Animal rights: Reality star Heather Rae Young also had the story posted on her Instagram that called the incident and others 'abuse'

