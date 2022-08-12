Kendall Jenner, Alicia Silverstone and Ariel Winter among celebrities to express outrage over horse collapse in NYC... and the carriage driver who allegedly hit the distressed animal

A slew of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Alicia Silverstone, are sharing in their disgust over the video showing a horse that collapsed on the street while pulling a carriage in New York City on Wednesday.

The New York City Police Department responded to the incident that happened near Ninth Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan around 5 p.m., according to People.

But before officers arrived a video obtained by NBC News shows the driver of the carriage allegedly trying to pull the distressed animal up off the ground and hitting him, yelling, 'Get up! Come on! Get up! Get up!' as he remained on the ground.

The driver allegedly pulled the harness and hit the horse with the reins, but the animal puts his head down before eventually leaning over on his side.

Once the horse, named Ryder, laid on his side on the pavement, the driver was forced to remove his carriage, all while a crowd began to gather along the street in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood.

Mounted officers with the NYPD arrived at the scene and hosed down the horse down to cool it off.

Those officers then took the animal to a nearby stable where it received 'proper veterinary care', and was awake as of Wednesday night.

Christina Hansen, a spokesperson for a union that represents carriage drivers, told NBC New York that Ryder received a preliminary diagnosis of Equine Protozoal Myeloencephalitis (EPM), a neurological disease caused by possum droppings.

Hansen maintains the neurological effects of EPM caused the horse to stumble and fall while the carriage driver was trying to get him to change lanes.

'They were hosing the horse down as a precaution, but they checked all of his vitals he had good temperature, good color in his gums and everything like that,' she added.

Ryder is currently recovering and will not be working at this time. In fact, he may ultimately be retired, which is a common fate for carriage horses with EPM because they're likely to fall.

'I'm sick to my stomach, DISGUSTED,' it read over the top of the video posted on the top model's Instagram Stories. 'Stop this now.'

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum added, 'I hope this poor baby is ok ,' along with four broken red heart emojis.

A posting of the video by PETA (People For Ethical Treatment Of Animals) was added to Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone's Insta-Story page, where she hared how 'heartbreaking' it was to see the animal in such distress.

'These beautiful animals are being abused and mistreated in NYC,' it read in the caption, along with a broken red heart emoji.

Model Delilah Gray Hamlin also took to social media to voice her outrage over the treatment of the animal by the carriage driver.

'This is so unbelievably sad it's so hard to watch,' she shared along with the clip of the incident.

The daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna also wrote 'Ban horse carriages in NYC' several times over in another page she posted on Instagram.

Model Jasmine Tookes followed suit and wrote, 'Poor baby. When I lived in NYC I always hated seeing all the horses standing around in sweltering heat.'

Actress Joey King went as far as to share a a petition that being shared that would ban horse-drawn carriages in New York City, which had already gotten nearly 40,000 signatures at the time.

Actresses Chloe Fineman and Ariel Winter, models Olivia Culpo, Amelia Hamlin and Nicole Williams English, and pop star Bebe Rexha were among the other celebrities to express their outrage over the incident or had the video posted on their social media platforms.

Animal activists — including NYCLASS — were among the organizations to make their way to City Hall on Thursday to call on the City Council to fast track a bill introduced by Councilman Bob Holden last month that would phase out horse carriages in the Big Apple.

If passed, the new measure would give horse drivers preferences for electric carriage licensure and require they be paid union wages.

'@NYCCouncil@NYCSpeakerAdams@NYCMayor - the world is watching. This horse may die, like many others. We must pass Intro 573 to end this abuse! @BobHoldenNYC," the organization wrote, along with the footage of officers hosing down Ryder.

