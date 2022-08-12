I’m a relationship expert – what your go-to high street date spot says about you

WHEN it comes to choosing a good date spot, there can be a lot of pressure to be romantic, and where you pick can say so much about your personality too.

And whether it's an anxiety-inducing first meeting or you've been going out for years, a date night is always the chance to try and impress.

Where you choose for a first date can say a lot about your personality and what you want to express to your date Credit: Getty

Going out for a meal is a classic, sure-fire winner, but even then you still need to pick the type of cuisine and venue wisely.

Here, the experts reveal exactly what your go-to date spot says about you, and why it could be bad news if Nando's is always your go-to...

Pizza Express

You can never go wrong with a pizza, which is why Pizza Express has been a high street favourite for decades - but when it comes to date night, are you being too predictable..?

Co-Founder & Dating Expert at So Syncd Jessica Alderson says: "If your favourite date restaurant is Pizza Express, you probably like to play it safe.

We all want to impress on a date, and where you choose can create a big first impression Credit: Getty

"It implies that you’re a creature of habit and are comfortable with the familiar.

"When it comes to dating, you probably value stability and are looking for a long-term relationship."

Relationship expert Natasha Mahtani adds: "Over the last few years, Pizza Express has really upped its game, regularly changing its menu and in some locations, enhancing the decor.

"It’s a nicer high street venue while still remaining affordable.

"If you want to impress your date splash out on a bottle of wine - keep it classy without breaking the bank!"

Everyone loves pizza... right? Credit: Alamy

Wagamama

While delicious, if you opt for somewhere like Wagamama you need to be prepared for some 'slurpy' eating if you order ramen - and more of a communal rather than intimate atmosphere.

Natasha says: "Wagamama, while fun, has more of a friend zone vibe.

"Sharing tables, in such close proximity, doesn’t leave you the chance to get flirtatious with your date without wondering if Rachel beside you is judging you for it!"

Jessica adds: "If Wagamama is your go-to date venue, you probably like to keep things simple.

"Wagamama is known for its no-fuss approach which implies that you're down-to-earth and easy-going.

"The fact that the food comes out whenever it’s ready means that you’re confident and untraditional.

"You’re likely looking for a relationship that is low-drama."

You're a no fuss kind of dater if you opt for Wagamama Credit: Alamy

Nando's

An iconic favourite, Nando's is known for it's no fuss approach to chicken, and your level of heat can also reveal a lot about you.

Jessica says: "If Nando’s is top of your list for date experiences, you’re probably fun and laidback.

"You're more interested in spending time with your date and getting to know them as a person rather than impressing them with an over-the-top meal.

"Nando’s has a relaxed vibe which can imply that you’re not looking to jump into a relationship too quickly."

However, Natasha doesn't recommend taking a date here, saying: "Nando's isn't a great date option, unless you’re 19.

"Do you each order your own? Do you split the bill? Do you share? Nando’s is just confusing - and not particularly romantic either."

Most people love a Nando's, but is it romantic enough for that special date? Credit: Alamy

Bill's

An all day dining spot, Bill's is perfect for brunch, lunch and dinner, and has something for everyone.

Jessica says: "If Bill’s is your number one date restaurant, you’re probably understated but you value quality.

"It has a classic and friendly atmosphere which can mean that you’re social but you don’t like to rock the boat.

"You’re probably a people-person who values human connection and there’s a good chance that you’re looking for a committed, long-term relationship."

Yo Sushi

Sushi isn't for everyone, but sometimes it pays to try something new.

Jessica says: "If you take your dates to Yo Sushi, you probably have an adventurous side.

"It has a fun vibe and the conveyor belt experience is something that’s a little bit different.

"It implies that you’re up for trying new things and you're not afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

"When it comes to dating, you're open to meeting new people and probably looking for a relationship that's fun and exciting."

Yo! Sushi is a fun and unconventional date spot, which indicates your happy to try new things Credit: PA:Press Association

McDonald’s

This one doesn't scream romance, but if your date is a die-hard fast food double cheese burger and fries fan, McDonald's could be the venue for you.

Jessica says: "If McDonald’s is your go-to date venue, you’re probably easy-going and don’t take life too seriously - and are also probably on a budget.

"However, McDonald’s can be noisy and it isn’t the most romantic place to take a date which can imply that you’re looking for something casual.

"It could also be that you don’t care too much about what others think of you and you march to the beat of your own drum."

McDonald's is very much a 'Marmite' date choice and could be risky Credit: Getty

Las Iguanas

A fun and lively spot, Las Iguanas incorporates atmosphere, cocktails and food, and implies you are known for being the life and soul of the party.

Jessica says: "If Las Iguanas is your favourite date restaurant, you probably like to live in the moment.

"Las Iguanas has a vibrant atmosphere and offers great sharing cocktails.

"It implies that you have a wide circle of friends and are always up for a good time.

"You’re probably optimistic and are looking for someone who keeps you on your toes."