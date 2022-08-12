Transfer news RECAP: Erik ten Hag insists Man United will hold onto Marcus Rashford while Barcelona bring in £85m of revenue to help register new signings

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and new deals, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Man United 'in talks with Barcelona over move for defender Sergino Dest' despite difficulties trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from the Catalan giants... with Erik ten Hag 'prepared to offer Diogo Dalot in return'

Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag’s side are chasing another player from the Catalan club this summer, amid their ongoing pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'deserves' a warm reception if he returns to play Arsenal for Chelsea despite his acrimonious departure, insists Mikel Arteta

Could Aubameyang make a return to the Premier League this summer?

If he does he deserves a warm reception from Arsenal fans, believes his former manager who forced him out of the club.

Amazon's All Or Nothing documentary laid bare the fall-out between Arteta and Aubameyang, with the manager keeping a 'catalogue of misdemeanours' by the 33-year-old.

Tottenham receive loan enquiries for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Villarreal and Napoli... with Antonio Conte banishing the £65m flop from training as he tries to offload the French international

Tottenham have received enquiries from Napoli and Villarreal over a loan deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele joined the north London side for a club-record £65million in the summer of 2019 from Lyon, but failed to deliver the consistency and quality promised by his fee.

After struggling to impress under Jose Mourinhio and Antonio Conte, the French international spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at former club Lyon, and now looks set for a further spell away from the club.

Manchester City are set to complete the £11m signing of Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht... but Pep Guardiola is still in the hunt for another left-back before the window closes

Manchester City have completed the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez for £11million, rising to £16m, with a 15 percent sell-on fee.

But despite signing the Spanish defender City remain open to adding another left-back before the window closes.

The departure of versatile midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal has left City short with regards to back-up options in that position, with Joao Cancelo often deployed as an inverted left-back.

Barcelona sell ANOTHER 25 per cent of their in-house production company for £85m to 'free up enough funds to register their new signings' on the eve of the cash-strapped club's first LaLiga match

Barcelona have sold another 25 per cent of their production hub for £85million to help boost their finances in a bid to register their summer signings.

12:55

Man United FAILED in 'a last-ditch bid to sign Timo Werner' before he re-joined RB Leipzig from Chelsea as Erik ten Hag now 'hopes to reunite with Hakim Ziyech' as his search for a forward goes on

Manchester United failed with a last-ditch attempt to sign Timo Werner, according to a report.

The German forward left Chelsea this week to re-sign for RB Leipzig in a £25million deal after a torrid two years with the Blues.

According to reports, United had a bid for Werner rejected in their latest embarrassment of a difficult summer as the club tries to rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

United's difficulties in the transfer window this year have been highlighted on several occasions, headlined by their insistence on bringing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong to the club.

West Ham have audacious £25m offer for Wolves target Matheus Nunes rejected as he doesn't want to join David Moyes' side

West Ham have seen an audacious £25m bid rejected for Matheus Nunes.

The Portuguese club are reportedly demanding a minimum of £42million for the talented 23-year-old, and while the player is keen for a Premier League move, he doesn't see his future at the London Stadium.

Nunes does have a £51million release clause in his contract but no club currently looks likely of meeting that valuation for the player.

Mauro Icardi is told to find a new club and 'get back on track' by PSG boss Christophe Galtier

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi will depart the club this summer after three years in the French capital.

Icardi has increasingly found himself on the fringes of the first team at the Parc des Princes, and made just ten Ligue 1 starts last season as PSG romped to an eighth league title in the last ten years.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of PSG's game against Montpellier, Galtier explained his stance on the player's future.

The Argentinian has endured a difficult stint in Paris, with rampant speculation around his personal life seeming to bleed into his performances on the pitch.

11:36

Barcelona 'are keen on Hector Bellerin' after Catalan club missed out on Cesar Azpilicueta... as Arsenal hold talks with the Spaniard's agents over cancelling his contract at the Emirates

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been offered to Barcelona, according to reports.

The right-back, 27, enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Real Betis in LaLiga last season, helping Manuel Pellegrini’s side to win the Copa del Rey and contributing five assists in 32 games.

10:28

Barcelona may have to field players they have been trying to SELL in Saturday's LaLiga opener as they struggle to register new signings in time - but the club are confident all five WILL be registered by the end of the month

Barcelona might have to field some of the players they have been trying to push out of the club because they are struggling to register all their new signings before the first game of the season.

Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are two of the players they have been keen to sell but Xavi might want the Dutch internationals if he is unable to count on all five of the club's new signings.

As of close of play in Spain on Thursday none of the new arrivals had been registered with LaLiga.

09:29

REVEALED: Barcelona ‘must pay Ousmane Dembele HALF of any transfer fee they receive for the France international in the next two years'

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will reportedly receive 50 per cent of any transfer fee should he leave the club in the next two years.

The French international penned a new two-year-deal earlier this summer after much speculation surrounding his future, with the former Borussia Dortmund star out of contract at the end of last season.

Fikayo Tomori 'set to sign new bumper five year deal with AC Milan'

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is set to sign a new long-term contract in Italy, according to a report.

The 24-year-old, who has three caps for England, has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal at the San Siro to ward off interest from the Premier League.

Tomori has been in impressive form since joining Milan from Chelsea in 2021, and, according to reports will now be rewarded with a stellar new contract at the club.

08:59

United's Rabiot pursuit hits snag

Will anything ever go right for Manchester United again?

Having identified Adrien Rabiot as the man to fix their midfield after defeat to Brighton, it has since been reported that that deal could be off.

The days are ticking down.

Salary demands from Adrien Rabiot and his mother, who is also his agent, could see Manchester United's move for the Juventus midfielder collapse.

08:49

PSG continue their Rashford pursuit

Paris Saint Germain are continuing their pursuit of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

The French club are looking to bolster their options in the final few weeks of the window and the Englishman has been identified as a target.

Importantly, however, the forward is happy and has prioritised staying at Old Trafford, a stance that has been reiterated to United chiefs throughout the summer.

08:39

Tottenham have been left frustrated by their inability to offload unwanted stars

Antonio Conte and Tottenham have been left frustrated by their inability to offload unwanted stars this summer.

The club have been active in bringing players through the door but their squad now looks bloated as they toil to get rid of players the Italian no longer wants.

Outcasts Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso can all leave Spurs this summer and have been excluded from first team sessions.

