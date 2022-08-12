ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why planes can’t fly in very hot weather – and could mean your flight is cancelled

By Jon Hornbuckle
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WHILE Brits often head abroad for a warmer climate, heading somewhere too hot could cause problems for your flight.

A pilot has revealed that hot weather can result in flights being cancelled in extreme cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvpAq_0hFazlrB00
A pilot has explained how extreme heat can impact the air pressure needed for a aircraft to take off

All aircraft need ‘lift’ to be able to fly – this is when planes use the air pressure to stay up in the air, balancing the gravity force below, drag pull from the rear, and thrust force to propel the aircraft forward.

However, the air density becomes much thinner during extreme heat conditions, making it much harder for aircraft to take off or land.

This means that it’s the temperature at both your destination and original location that can determine if your flight goes ahead or is cancelled.

Captain John Cox told USA Today: “There is a maximum temperature listed – if the temperature exceeds that reading, the flight cannot depart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRj7q_0hFazlrB00

He continued: “At very high temperatures, the amount of payload an aircraft can carry can be limited.

“Offloading cargo and/or passengers is sometimes necessary as the hot air is not as dense, reducing available lift.”

Thankfully, planes can work to high temperatures with it starting from around 43C.

However, in 2017, more than 40 flights were cancelled at Phoenix in Arizona after temperatures hit 48C.

Planes also need to tackle the issue of extreme heat having an impact on an aircraft’s complex machinery.

In high heat temperatures, an onboard air conditioning system could break down, making for a very uncomfortable journey for passengers.

The most extreme negative effects of this would result in passengers being severely dehydrated or suffering from other heat-related illnesses.

Pilots also have to constantly keep an eye on the aircraft’s engine and its temperature.

Regardless of extreme heat conditions, the take off part of any flight is when the engines are at their hottest and working at their maximum capacity to create more thrust and getting the aircraft in the sky.

Add to this extreme heat conditions and lower air density, then the engines have to work even harder and at a risk of overheating.

Plane delays are also more likely to happen in the summer – here is why.

And we’ve explained why you should never fly after midday during the holidays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKVAE_0hFazlrB00
A heatwave isn’t good for planes wanting to take off in the hottest part of the day

