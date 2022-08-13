Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area man arrested in Las Vegas after reportedly causing airport panic
A Carmichael man held in a Las Vegas jail since Sunday after allegedly panicking airport patrons had been arrested at the airport a day earlier after causing a disturbance near an airport ticket counter, Las Vegas police said. The loud sounds about 4:30 a.m. Sunday were mistaken as gunfire, CBS...
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured after Rollover Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
Truck Accident on Cheyenne Avenue Left Road Blocked. The accident happened around 6:40 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 along Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th, according to initial reports. State Troopers arrived and located an overturned cement truck in the roadway. Officials said two vehicles were involved, but the leading cause...
Another busy week for thunderstorms
Starting our mid-August week with plenty of monsoon moisture still in place. Overnight thunderstorms sliding east of Las Vegas, but watch the skies starting this afternoon into tonight for more storms again that could show up in your neighborhood. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has chances for thunderstorms sticking around and some areas will be […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
news3lv.com
Monsoon sends river through east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An east Las Vegas valley family is piecing their lives back together after a flash flood surged through their property Friday afternoon. Serene Temple left to pick up her 6-year-old from school but when she returned, “I came home to opening my house it was ankle deep,” she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
More skeletal remains found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More skeletal remains have been found at the lake. Lake Mead Park Officials said that Rangers and LVMPD’s Dive Team are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near Swim Beach. In a statement, the National Park Service says the remains were discovered at about...
Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
Another set of skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
Las Vegas police and Lake Mead officials are investigating the possible discovery of more skeletal remains at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations. Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June. Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found...
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
Rideshare passenger injured after man opens fire on vehicle
A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after a man opened fire on the rideshare vehicle on Valley View Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.
Comments / 2