My neighbours spray painted their fence & it’s gone all over MY garden – they’re so careless, I’m fuming

By Chloe Morgan
 3 days ago
A WOMAN has vented her frustration after her "careless" neighbours spray painted their fence and got splatters all over her garden.

The anonymous woman took to Mumsnet where she explained how she'd recently moved to a new build estate - adding that it wasn't long before the house next door became occupied, too.

A woman has vented her frustration after her neighbour's spray painted their fence - and got splatters all over hers. Pictured, stock image Credit: Getty

"I dropped a card off when they arrived although it was surly teen who answered door so not much chat, and we have briefly waved, said 'hello' while coming and going but haven't got to know them much more than that," she explained.

"They have spray painted their fence and there are now spatters of paint all over our side of The fence and other stuff in our garden- it is on our bbq, solar lights, bench, compost bin and newly planted trees."

The woman went on to say that she "really really hates confrontation" and doesn't want to cause "bad blood" between her and the neighbours.

She added: "But it is very careless of them to do this isn't it?! If they had let us know we could have moved some stuff out of the way?"

She then asked social forum users for their advice and what they would do if they found themselves in a similar situation - and she wasn't short of answers.

"Tell them! The instructions with those things are quite clear about having to be careful with over-spray!" advised one.

Ask them what they used to get rid of the spatters in their garden, as you now need to use something in yours! And tut, loudly!"

A second disagreed and penned: "Obviously I would speak to someone who in some way damaged my stuff. Why wouldn't you?

No need to tut or confrontation, just simply tell them they sprayed over to yours and the stuff needs to be cleaned so to tell you what they used to clean their stuff and to let you know next time so you can move things away."

Normal communication."

A third suggested: "I would speak to them - not sure what the point of a loud tut would be."

I'm sure they won't have done it deliberately, but they doesn't mean that they shouldn't help with the clean up."

Meanwhile, another added: "I would tell them but with the emphasis being on don’t do it again as opposed to expecting them to rectify the damage."

Our previous neighbours did the same when I was out once and when I got home I’d got paint on my patio, patio table / chairs, rabbit hutch and indeed the rabbit who was out hopping about."

Some people are just inconsiderate and do whatever suits them without any thought to how it affects others."

Carol Albertson
2d ago

I actually hired a contractor who did this..used a spray gun on a small porch..overspray everywhere..had the Gaul, to try and charge me for using my paint on top of it..the rest of his work, including some carpentry, had to be ripped out And redone by another company..yes you let them know!

The US Sun

