Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
BREAKING: 3 New Popeyes Chicken Locations Coming To Tri-Cities
After the huge success from the first Popeyes Chicken grand opening in Kennewick, there are 3 more planned locations coming soon to the area! To find out where, I sat down with Kennewick General Manager Jacob Ayala to talk about their plans for the new locations in Tri-Cities. "We are...
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mystery KN Youth Homerun Baseball from 2000…Who is Troy?
This should be on somebody's mantle somewhere, or at least in storage. It's somebody's first youth baseball home run. It's turning into a mystery. Man finds home run ball from 2000 in uncle's garage. This caught our eye, it was posted on social media recently. A Tri-City man named Rob...
Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO Is Picture Perfect for Staycation Getaway
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO That You Can Rent. If you are thinking about a staycation, why not sneak off to this awesome Kennewick VRBO that we found online?. Amazing Views Of The Columbia River Awaits You At Kennewick VRBO. This VRBO caught my attention with the dramatic Audrey...
Unbelievable Pasco Home Up for Auction Puts Bruce Wayne’s Mansion To Shame
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Pasco Home That's Up For Auction In September. There's an extraordinary West Pasco Washington home that's going up for auction in September. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Tony Stark And Bruce Wayne Would Be Envious Of Home. Musser Bros are auctioning off a truly unbelievable Tri-Cities property....
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Silver Alert: At-Risk, Missing Person, Have You Seen John Scranton?
Washington Patrol is asking for our assistance. A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old John Scranton, of Federal Way. However, John Scranton was last seen in the Tri-Cities area. WSP believes Scranton's last contact was on Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 2:30 pm in Richland. Scranton's residence is in...
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Huge Pasco Fraud Case Reinforces Need for Money Verification
Pasco Police and other agencies urge ALL businesses to verify funds on checks, especially if it's a large purchase. This case reinforces that. Pasco man busted for fraud, tries it again when out of jail. Was so nice, that he tried it twice? Pasco Police say Dalton Wade McManamon, 24,...
Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]
West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person. Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles. Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0