I’m a dollar store superfan – the simple reason why Dollar General and Dollar Tree discontinue your favorite products

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A DOLLAR Tree fan has revealed why the stores can sometimes discontinue your favorite items.

Hundreds of items cost just $1.25 at Dollar Tree and shoppers rush to the low-cost retailer in the hope that they can grab a bargain.

Experts have revealed why some products at dollar stores may be discontinued Credit: Getty

Influencers are known for using ordinary-looking dollar store products and transforming them into high-end décor.

But, experts at GoBankingRates have warned shoppers not to expect consistency when visiting the dollar store.

They said employees have to work with products that have already been discounted, so they can keep offering cheap deals for customers.

Customers who like a bit of unpredictability when shopping should continue going to the dollar store.

Shoppers have been warned not to try and buy everything when they go to the dollar store.

Crystal Luce, a Dollar General spokesperson, told Consumer Reports that the purpose of the store is to fill potential gaps that may arise between trips to major retailers.

She said: “So, you’re not going to buy all your groceries or home goods here, but you might stop by for toilet paper, shampoo, a few canned goods, or some wrapping paper.”

Dollar stores can offer shoppers tremendous value, particularly in times of high inflation.

Matt Granite, who goes by The Deal Guy on YouTube, posted a video highlighting some old favorites and new products that shoppers should pick up this month.

He suggested shoppers should pick up a soda holder, satin pillowcase, and a tool that can be used to peel, pit, and slice avocados.

And, an influencer has revealed how the store’s $1.25 crates can be transformed into aesthetically pleasing home décor.

Dollar store superfan Kathryn managed to reorganize her pantry using dry-food containers that come with lids.

There are several ways shoppers can save money in-store.

While Dollar Tree doesn't have an app, shoppers can find discounts and clip coupons from the chain's weekly ad.

The store also accepts manufacturer coupons, like the ones from Proctor & Gamble's P&G Good Everyday initiative.

However, Dollar Tree doesn't accept coupons online, so you'll need to shop in person if you want to stack discounts.

Additionally, using third-party cash back apps is another great way to go.

Some of the top cash-back apps include Rakuten and Ibotta.

FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Stores#Dollar General#Online Coupons#Dollar Tree#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Consumer Reports#The Deal Guy On Youtube
