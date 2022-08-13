ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wxxv25.com

Bald eagle released after three months of rehabilitation

A bald eagle was released back into the wild after a successful rehabilitation process. Three months ago, a juvenile bald eagle fell out of its nest with a bad case of pneumonia in Jackson County. The Wildlife Care and Rescue Center, along with Woodside Wildlife Rescue and other caretakers, spent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

DMR authorizes plans to reconstruct Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi

The City of Biloxi is working to reconstruct a popular pier and it just got the nod from the Department of Marine Resources. Today, DMR authorized the city to move forward with plans to rebuild the Lighthouse Pier at Highway 90 and Porter Avenue. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Funding for new operations center being discussed in Jackson County

Working to keep the people of Jackson County safe during severe weather, funding for a new emergency operations center is being discussed. The current Jackson County Emergency Operations Center is in a flood plain and has sustained significant damage in hurricanes and various storms. Today’s public hearing explained the ‘Katrina...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Homeless Council shares ideas to address homelessness

Ocean Springs city officials met with the Ocean Springs Homeless Council to discuss recommendations aimed to address homelessness in the area. The council was founded in October of 2021 and soon after began its research on the best ways to address homelessness. After a six-month period, the group has come...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula fireman retires after 31 years of service

After 31 years serving the Pascagoula community, Lt. Rocky Smith is retiring!. Over three decades Lt. Rocky has worked every shift and managed every role a fireman could undertake. During a BBQ over the weekend, fellow firemen celebrated his 30-year career with laughs, food, and comradery. Lt. Rocky was gifted...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen

A ceremony honoring fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen was held at the Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center with an unveiling of a new memorial. A truck wrap that features a photo of McKeithen’s memorial chair was unveiled at the morning ceremony. The custom-built memorial chair was a gift from Saving...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Roadwork on Vic Faye Road near Kapalama Drive in Diamondhead

SCI Incorporated has closed a portion of Vic Faye Road near the Kapalama Drive intersection this week to install drainage pipe across the road. The closure and detour are expected to be in effect through 5 p.m. Friday. Project Engineer Todd Parker says the closure is part of a 60-day...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

First Responder of the Year Awards

Two Coast first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. News 25’s Sabria Reid is in Long Beach for the Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter of the Year awards.
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Wrapping up on Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement in Jackson County

In Jackson County, crews are wrapping up the Parker’s Lake Bridge replacement. Weather permitting, the project should be complete this winter. Since last March, this portion of the Wade-Vancleave Road has been closed. The closure disrupting travel for thousands of commuters temporarily rerouting to Interstate 10. News 25 spoke...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Long Beach High School gives tour of new facilities

Long Beach High School celebrated its grand opening of its newly renovated campus with a tour for the public. Everyone got a glimpse at the new cafeteria, gym, performing arts room, and science labs. Construction work was done in phases and took multiple years to complete. The school also held...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

First Responder of the Year awards presented at Long Beach City Hall

In city hall meetings across the Coast, several first responders receive recognition for their heroism and daily sacrifice. Long Beach City Hall erupted in applause as fireman and law enforcement officer of the year awards were presented. The American Legion normally presents these awards nationally, however, for the first time,...
LONG BEACH, MS
wxxv25.com

Construction work continues on I-110 South exit ramp to Division Street

Construction work is continuing in a busy part of Biloxi. With the Division Street gate for Keesler Air Force Base now open, more people are traveling the already busy road. Contractors are installing new lighting on the I-110 South exit ramp that leads to Division Street. The road is also...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Moss Point man sentenced to 17 years in drug trafficking case

A Moss Point will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking case. Labaron Mitchell, 38, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport to 211 months, or 17 years. He will serve that sentence after he is released from state custody, where...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

City of Wiggins sees major community development wins during 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, business has been booming in Wiggins and today that trend only continues. So far this year, the City of Wiggins has introduced nine new businesses to the town including restaurants, medical practices, stores, and more. With those businesses already in action, the city continues to...
WIGGINS, MS

