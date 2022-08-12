ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts.

While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks.

Sleeping with the fan on not the best idea... Credit: Alamy

There's no hard data for fires linked to fans in particular, but electricity remains the biggest cause of all accidental domestic house fires in the UK.

"In sweltering conditions it is much more likely Brits will turn to their trusty fans to cool down but we advise against being tempted to leave them running all night when you’re sleeping," warned Giuseppe Capanna, Product Safety Engineer from the Electrical Safety First charity.

"If your fan starts to show signs that something is wrong such as a; burning smell, sparks or an unusual buzzing sound develops your response time will be greatly delayed.

"As a consequence there could be an increased risk of a fire developing if you are unable to respond to the situation quickly enough.

"Motors within fans can be easily put under unnecessary stress such as if the fan falls over or becomes obstructed and so it is vital you can keep an eye on your fan when it’s on.

"Don’t risk an overheated motor in your bid to stay cool at night."

Experts also urge people to be careful about the type of fan they buy - and where they purchase it from.

Think twice before buying a second hand fan as it could be older and it's more likely to be in poor condition.

It also might have a hidden problem you’re not aware of, such as old or damaged motors which may be more susceptible to overheating.

But if you do buy a second hand fan, check it for visible damage, especially around the cables and on the plug.

If you keep your fan stored in a shed or a damp place, it's important to check for mould or mildew as well.

Use a fan with a compliant UK plug too - Never use one with an EU plug that comes with a travel adaptor.

And it's best to buy a new fan from a known retailer instead of third party sellers on online marketplaces.

Despite fire safety concerns, if you're really struggling with the extreme heat it's probably best to keep the fan on and follow some of these tips to stay cool.

