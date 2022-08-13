Two large fiber manufacturers are making moves to grow their distribution and manufacturing capabilities. Standard Fiber In response to customer requests to provide onshoring and nearshoring resources for their freight-sensitive bedding products, Standard Fiber, a supplier to the home, hospitality and pet textile industries, has built a new filling facility and distribution center in Henderson, Nev. The site is less than 20 miles from the company’s new showroom that opened last month in the Las Vegas Market Center. Standard Fiber’s 126,000-square-foot facility, which is built with the latest and most innovative manufacturing equipment providing high-speed, digitally controlled blending capabilities of up to three...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 MINUTES AGO