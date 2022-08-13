Read full article on original website
Related
ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- ModMed® has earned its spot for the seventh year on the annual Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005118/en/ ModMed® Secures Position on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List for the Seventh Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
EXCLUSIVE: Virtual Events Center Being Built To Expand In-Person Metaverse Conference
TerraZero and VentureBeat are partnering to build a virtual event center located in Decentraland, a 3D virtual world platform. The event center will be launched in time for MetaBeat, a live, in-person event focused on the metaverse and associated technologies, to be held in San Francisco on Oct. 3-4, 2022.
Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005115/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Standard Fiber Expands in Las Vegas, Creora Bio-based Gets Production-Ready
Two large fiber manufacturers are making moves to grow their distribution and manufacturing capabilities. Standard Fiber In response to customer requests to provide onshoring and nearshoring resources for their freight-sensitive bedding products, Standard Fiber, a supplier to the home, hospitality and pet textile industries, has built a new filling facility and distribution center in Henderson, Nev. The site is less than 20 miles from the company’s new showroom that opened last month in the Las Vegas Market Center. Standard Fiber’s 126,000-square-foot facility, which is built with the latest and most innovative manufacturing equipment providing high-speed, digitally controlled blending capabilities of up to three...
Comments / 0