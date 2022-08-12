Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
infomeddnews.com
Meet the Medical Devices That Provide an Effective Solution to Obesity
Obesity is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s not just bad for your physical appearance. It’s also a risk factor for many diseases. Obese individuals are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes and heart disease, among other serious health problems. Why is obesity so dangerous? For starters, excess...
The 5 Best Yoga Poses for Acid Reflux, According to an Instructor
If you have acid reflux, practicing yoga can help mitigate symptoms. Here are five of the best yoga poses for acid reflux, according to a yoga instructor.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
The Best and Worst Exercises for Acid Reflux, According to Experts
Here's a tricky conundrum: If you experience heartburn, aka acid reflux, exercising regularly will help with prevention and could reduce the severity of a flare. But certain types of activity can actually make a flare worse or even cause one. So, how can you get the benefits of exercise without...
marthastewart.com
Eating Bananas, Avocados, and Other Potassium-Rich Foods May Improve Heart Health in Women, New Study Shows
It's no secret that certain foods are better for our hearts than others, but a new study just revealed that eating things with a lot of potassium—think fish, avocados, and bananas—are especially beneficial for women. According to research recently published in European Heart Journal, potassium-rich diets were associated with lower blood pressure, particularly in women with high salt intake.
survivornet.com
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
medwirenews.com
Darolutamide approved in USA for metastatic HSPC
MedwireNews: US patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (HSPC) can be given darolutamide alongside docetaxel plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) following a positive FDA recommendation. The efficacy of the nonsteroidal antiandrogen in this patient population was demonstrated in the double-blind, phase 3 ARASENS trial. Specifically, use of darolutamide rather than...
Medical News Today
Stress disrupts the sleep-wake cycle, may play a key role in weight gain
Most human cells, including fat cells, are run by their own circadian clocks that coordinate metabolism with the daily rest-wake cycle. Two recent Weill Cornell Medicine studies found that stress and other factors may throw off these “clocks,” contributing to weight gain. The findings could lead the way...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Study Shows Benefits of a Low-Glycemic Diet
A low-glycemic diet brings small but valuable benefits to people with diabetes, reports a study published in The BMJ, the weekly journal of the British Medical Association. What is a low glycemic diet? To quote the authors of the article, “The glycemic index (GI) ranks a carbohydrate containing food according to the amount by which it raises blood glucose levels after it is consumed in comparison with reference food (pure glucose or white bread), for which a GI of ≤55 is low, 56-69 is medium, and ≥70 is high, based on a glucose scale.” In other words, the GI classifies carbohydrate-containing foods according to how quickly they raise blood sugar and foods with a GI of 55 or less are considered low-GI. Some low-GI foods are non-starchy vegetables such as peppers, broccoli, lettuce, and eggplant; fruits in limited quantities (pears, apples, cranberries, peaches, strawberries, and blueberries, and so on); beans; milk and yogurt; certain nuts like almonds, peanuts, and walnuts; and lean meats, fish, turkey, and chicken.
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
MedPage Today
CRC Screening Pays Off for People With Obesity
Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening was cost-effective in obese individuals as well as in those of normal weight and might even have a leg up at younger ages for obese men, a modeling study found. Having a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45 or a fecal immunochemical test (FIT)...
Nutrition: Is Bone Marrow Good for Bodybuilding?
Bone marrow is an ancient source of nutrition. People have been consuming bone marrow for as long as they’ve been eating animals. Recently, and largely because of the rise in popularity of the Paleo or caveman diet, bone marrow has become very trendy, and a lot of people consume it for its health benefits. It’s also a delicacy in some cultures, where it’s eaten for its unique flavor and texture.
An 8-hour intermittent fasting plan may help you lose more weight and reduce blood pressure, small study suggests
Eating in an 8 hour window and fasting the rest of the day may help people lose weight and improve mood, although it doesn't burn more fat.
Doctors Break Down Exactly What Causes Belly Fat In Women
Belly fat is a problem area for many of us. Despite our best efforts and hours spent at the gym, losing weight in our midsection can be a challenge. For many women, gaining weight occurs with age. Metabolism slows down, and since your body doesn’t burn as many calories, the pounds may start to gradually pile on. Along with age, there are a variety of factors that play a role. Here’s everything you need to know about the development of belly fat and how to lose it.
TODAY.com
What is the Snake Diet? The intermittent fasting plan may lead to weight-loss, but experts say it’s dangerous.
The Snake Diet is an extreme intermittent fasting diet founded by self-described fasting coach Cole Robinson. (Side note: There’s no designated fasting coach credential, so this really isn’t a thing. And based on publicly available information, Robinson has no medical, nutrition or health coaching qualifications.) Besides weight loss,...
Nature.com
Exploratory analysis of eating- and physical activity-related outcomes from a randomized controlled trial for weight loss maintenance with exercise and liraglutide single or combination treatment
Weight regain after weight loss remains a major challenge in obesity treatment and may involve alteration of eating and sedentary behavior after weight loss. In this randomized, controlled, double-blind trial, adults with obesity were randomized, in a 1:1:1:1 ratio stratified by sex and age group (<40 years and â‰¥40 years), to one-year weight loss maintenance with exercise, the GLP-1 receptor agonist liraglutide, or the combination, as compared with placebo, after low-calorie diet-induced weight loss. Primary outcome was change in body weight, which has been published. Here, we investigated the effects of weight loss maintenance with exercise, liraglutide, or the combination on weight loss-induced changes in the pre-specified explorative outcomes, eating and sedentary behavior in 130 participants who completed the trial according to the study protocol (exercise (n"‰="‰26), liraglutide (n"‰="‰36), combination (n"‰="‰29), and placebo (n"‰="‰39)). One year after weight loss, the placebo group had decreased postprandial appetite suppression score by 14%, and increased sedentary time by 31"‰min/day and regained weight. Liraglutide prevented the decrease in postprandial appetite suppression score compared with placebo (0% vs. âˆ’14%; P"‰="‰0.023) and maintained weight loss. Exercise after weight loss did not increase appetite or sedentary behavior compared with placebo, despite increased exercise energy expenditure and maintained weight loss. The combination of exercise and liraglutide increased cognitive restraint score (13% vs. âˆ’9%; P"‰="‰0.042), reflecting a conscious restriction of food intake, and decreased sedentary time by 41"‰min/day (âˆ’10 vs. 31"‰min/day; 95%CI, âˆ’82.3 to âˆ’0.2; P"‰="‰0.049) compared with placebo, which may have facilitated the additional weight loss. Targeting both eating and sedentary behavior could be the most effective for preventing weight regain.
Healthline
How a 2-Minute Walk After Meals Can Help Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Researchers say walking for as little as 2 minutes after a meal can help with digestion and lower blood sugar levels. Experts say it’s important to begin a walking routine by knowing your physical limitations and how far and how often you can walk without injury. They add you...
Nature.com
Association between long-term weight-change trajectory and cardiovascular disease risk by physical activity level
Using data from the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study, we identified weight-change patterns during midlife using a group-based trajectory model, and evaluated their associations with the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD). At baseline, there were 8774 CVD-free participants. Group-based modeling was used to analyze patterns of weight change over about 16Â years. Using multiple model, we evaluated the association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk. During the follow-up period, 741 new CVD cases were identified. The weight-change patterns were characterized as 'gradual weight gain', 'stable weight', 'slight weight loss', and 'gradual weight loss'. The association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk differed depending on the level of physical activity (PA) at baseline (pinteraction"‰<"‰0.05). Compared with the stable-weight group, the risk of all CVD (HR 2.5, 95% CI 1.5"“4.3) and non-fatal CVD (HR 2.8, 95% CI 1.6"“4.9) among the gradual-weight-loss group was apparent in the lowest PA quartile. In addition, on average, a decrease in skeletal-muscle-mass (SMM) levels was observed during the follow-up period, but the decrease in SMM in the gradual-weight-loss group was greater than in the gradual-weight-gain group. Our findings show that gradual weight loss was associated with CVD risk, which was dependent on PA levels.
healio.com
Combined aerobic and resistance training linked to metabolic adaptation in older women
An exercise program with both aerobic and resistance training is associated with metabolic adaptation in older women with overweight and obesity, according to study findings published in Obesity. “We were surprised that such a small volume of exercise and weight loss induced metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic...
