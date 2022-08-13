ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota's Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1865 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses

KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota

Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
BAGLEY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Denies 214,209 For Frontline Worker Bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person...
MINNESOTA STATE
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
kvrr.com

Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota

(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
MINNESOTA STATE

