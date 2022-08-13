Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Storytime, rock climbing, cleanups, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photo by Mike Burns, as this morning’s fog receded) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Holy Rosary School (42nd SW north of SW Genesee). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is...
westseattleblog.com
Season extended for Highland Park Spraypark
As noted here last weekend, this is the final week of operations this year for three of our area’s city-run wading pools – South Park closes after tomorrow, Delridge after Friday, E.C. Hughes after Sunday. Lincoln Park will be open through Labor Day. That was supposed to be the last day for Highland Park Spraypark – but in an aquatics update today, Seattle Parks announced two extra weeks for West Seattle’s only spraypark, which will now be open through Sunday, September 18th. (Never been? It’s at 1100 SW Cloverdale.) The announcement also says, “Next summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation hopes to resume summer aquatics at our pre-pandemic schedules” and says they’re hiring for indoor-pool jobs – go here to find out more.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Portage Bay Café planning to expand to West Seattle
Thanks for the tips! The renowned breakfast/lunch/brunch restaurant mini-chain Portage Bay Café is expanding to West Seattle. In the past few days, we’ve heard from multiple readers who were dining at one of their existing locations (Ballard, South Lake Union, on Roosevelt, on 65th) and saw printed evidence (one example above) of the plan to come here. However, nothing indicated where in West Seattle they’d be opening. So this morning we reached Portage Bay Café president/co-founder John Gunnar by phone. He confirmed the West Seattle plan and said they’re not ready to announce the location – though he had a hint: The Junction area. They could go public with the location in a week or so, and if all goes well, they could be open in October. Gunnar said customers have long been suggesting they expand to West Seattle, and with the bridge expected to reopen soon, the time is right. If you haven’t been to Portage Bay Café, here’s the current menu. Their motto is “Eat like you give a damn” and they opened their first location (Roosevelt) 25 years ago.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s what more we found out about West Seattle’s big water-main break
On the day after that massive water-main break at 24th/Kenyon cut water service to thousands and flooded half a dozen apartments (WSB coverage here), we asked Seattle Public Utilities some followup questions. This evening, we received the answers from SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register. So here’s what we’ve learned:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Don’t put away your fans yet
(Photo sent Saturday by David White) We might see 90-degree weather again this week. No alerts yet but the newest National Weather Service forecast suggests the high on Thursday could reach the lower 90s. Every other day this week has 80s as a possibility. “Normal” high right now would be upper 70s. The NWS says record number of 90+-degree days in a year is 12, set in 2015; if Thursday does get to 90 or higher, that would be the 11th this year.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Thousands lose water in West Seattle, after big break at 24th/Kenyon
4:18 PM: We’ve just heard from several people in Gatewood and Sunrise Heights who are suddenly without water. Nothing’s on the Seattle Public Utilities outage map so far. We’re checking with SPU; in the meantime, here’s the number to call if it’s happened to you – 206-386-1800 (although we’re being told people are having trouble getting through).
westseattleblog.com
STREET PARTIES: Two West Seattle events planned for August 27th
Looking ahead, set aside Saturday, August 27th, as a day for two road-closing celebrations at the north and south ends of West Seattle. ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: Noon-9 pm, California SW between Admiral Way and SW Walker will be closed for this first-ever celebration of the heart of the Admiral business district, co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce with city support. Full details to come, but you can go here for a preview of the entertainment lineup – there’ll be a stage near SW College.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: North Burien – August 16, 2022 4:08 pm
Found super sweet dog, black/grey, in our custody and well loved and cared for until his owner is found. We found him circling our neighborhood for 2+ days, S 120th St and 3rd Ave S in North Burien/White Center. We are asking for anyone who believes he is theirs to...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Updated West Seattle, countywide numbers
*Currently averaging 16 new hospitalizations daily (up from 14 a week ago) *8 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two previous weeks (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment) *Currently averaging 3 deaths daily (up from last week’s two-week average, 2) For West...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Tuesday info
9:32 AM: 5-car crash on West Marginal at Holden (by the transfer station) is reported to be blocking most of Marginal. One person reported injured,. Sunny and warm again today, with a high around 80 (Monday’s high was 84). 90-degree heat could arrive as soon as Wednesday. FERRIES, BUSES,...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 more thefts – van with rock-star history, truck with tow package, 18 gallons of gas
Three thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:. VAN WITH ROCK-STAR HISTORY: That’s Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan with the van he reports has been stolen. It’s a black 2005 Chevy Express passenger van, license plate BUB3110, stolen in the Alki area Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This is not the old Easy Street-branded van you might have seen in the area, he explains::
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday info
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 15th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Spot...
westseattleblog.com
CORONAVIRUS: Vaccination pop-up at Seacrest today
Thanks to Carolyn for the tip. You can get COVID vaccinations/boosters at a West Seattle pop-up now through 3 pm. It’s happening at Seacrest Park (1660 Harbor SW) now through 3 pm. The county website says it’s in partnership with Alki Beach Pride, though ABP activities at Seacrest don’t officially start until noon. No specifics are listed for this one beyond the time but pop-ups are generally open to all, first-come first-served, no appointment required.
westseattleblog.com
Got a West Seattle Elementary kindergartener-to-be in the family?
A little over three weeks till the new school year, and some are looking ahead to starting school for the very first time. One mom is hoping to start connecting with other families in advance, and asked us to help get the word out:. Hi neighbors! We have a soon-to-be...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search near 26th/Juneau
Mike August 15, 2022 (7:27 pm) This is really sad. I used to enjoy walking those trails with my daughter. Travis from the block August 15, 2022 (8:03 pm) Gunshots, rampant vehicle theft, burst water mains, sexual assault… As I’m typing this, more sirens. Scum. Someday a real rain will come.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Man shot at Hamilton Viewpoint Park
8:09 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to a reported shooting at Hamilton Viewpoint Park. Dispatch says a man in his 30s was shot in the shoulder (at) the outlook.”. 8:14 PM: Police are reported to be looking for two vehicles. No descriptions yet. (WSB photos) 8:17 PM: Officers...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: House fire on 35th SW
2:17 AM: Seattle Fire is at the scene of another “full response” – this time a house fire in the 4000 block of 35th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:20 AM: Firefighters told dispatch this apparently started as an electrical fire and they think they have it pretty close to handled.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: Here’s the last word on how the primary went
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent) DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP. WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide; no incumbent) Turnout in our area’s legislative district – the closest gauge of West Seattle turnout (the district also includes some surrounding areas such as Vashon/Maury Islands and White Center – was 41 percent. Countywide, it was 39 percent. (Here’s the KC Elections overview.) The races above are just part of what you’ll find on the November 8th ballot – here’s an unofficial preview of ballot measures (both the city and county have proposals on election changes); candidate lineups are yet to come.
