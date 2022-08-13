Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Bailey: 'Inflation continues to hurt working families and Illinoisans continue to pay more for gas'
Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), a GOP gubernatorial candidate, urges the state government to act against inflation and help families with surging prices. The senator said, "Inflation continues to hurt working families." "Gas prices may not be as high as they were earlier... Posted in:. Places:. 15:19. How high...
spotonillinois.com
Upper threshold of death expectancy exceeded in Illinois during week July 30
22 percent of fully vaccinated Illinoisans are 65+, with 8,551,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state overall as of Aug. 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Children and Family Services DCFS Child Day Care Licensing Advisory Council met August 11
Here is the agenda as provided by the council: Welcome and Introductions Michael Kim, Co-Chair Approval of May 12th Minutes Council Department Updates Edie Washington,... How many inmates sentenced in DeKalb County will be released during Q4?. 06:03. How did Steven Chen from Sycamore play in Boys' 18 bracket...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release six inmates sentenced in Bureau County during Q4
Grand Ridge Community Consolidated School District 95 reported two suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 2 students... Posted in:. Places:. 11:09. 10:51. 10:51. 10:23. 10:10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
Tuesday, was Agricultural day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials were at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. How did Max Braun from Champaign play in Boys' 18 bracket in July?. 05:44. 05:44. 05:33. 04:54. 04:51. 04:51. 04:45. 04:45. 04:06. How many points did Katie Nilles from Forsyth...
spotonillinois.com
IDPH offering free supplies of COVID-19 antigen tests to Illinois long term care facilities
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it is offering free, one-time bulk shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to all interested and eligible Long Term Care facilities in Illinois. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, August 9. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 22:59. 22:59. How many...
spotonillinois.com
Suit alleges East St. Louis man mistaken for intruder, fatally shot by cousin
BELLEVILLE - A lawsuit alleges an East St. Louis man was fatally shot by his cousin when he mistook the decedent for an intruder. Plaintiff Amiah Thames, acting as administrator of the estate of Dale Byrum, filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against defendants... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
6 things to watch in Wyoming and Alaska elections
Former President Donald Trump's campaign to purge the Republican Party of his opponents could reach its most dramatic moment of the 2022 midterm election cycle on Tuesday in Wyoming. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House committee investigating January 6, 2021, who was booted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Comments / 0