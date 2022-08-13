Read full article on original website
Kansas man accused of using SUV as a weapon outside club
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a man for an alleged violent attack using his SUV. Just before 11p.m. August 11, deputies responded to Club Rodeo, 3426 E MacArthur Road in Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Investigators learned a man in a GMC Acadia struck several vehicle, two...
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
Wichita: two murders in two days
FOX Carolina
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The District Attorney for Henderson County announced on Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the shooting accident that claimed the life of a young girl on Christmas Day in 2021. Aylee Gordon, 3 years old, was celebrating Christmas with her family just...
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
FOX Carolina
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
my40.tv
Man faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Buncombe County, other charges in Polk
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been taken into custody, facing numerous charges in two separate counties. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road on July 24.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit filed against Laurens County sheriff after man found unresponsive in holding cell, attorney says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell last year. According to attorney Mark Peper, Jarvis Evans called 911 last July while having a mental health issue. Peper said Evans was taken to the detention center instead of a medical facility.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to multi-story structure fire in Anderson County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m and left the scene just after 7:00 p.m.
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
FOX Carolina
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
kfdi.com
Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
live5news.com
Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
