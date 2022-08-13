ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurens, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Williamston, SC
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Laurens, SC
WIS-TV

Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said his department is continuing to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead. Green said officers were sent at around 5:00 a.m. to the 100 block of Widgeon Dr. on a home invasion report. On arrival they found a man who had been shot several times and his wife who been in the house during the shooting.
LEXINGTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
WARE SHOALS, SC
WYFF4.com

Lawsuit filed against Laurens County sheriff after man found unresponsive in holding cell, attorney says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell last year. According to attorney Mark Peper, Jarvis Evans called 911 last July while having a mental health issue. Peper said Evans was taken to the detention center instead of a medical facility.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Drugs#Police#Clinton Police Department#Sched
WIS-TV

Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Ware Shoals Shooting Update

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy