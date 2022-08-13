Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
8 catalytic converters stolen from DSS vehicles in Spartanburg Co.
Catalytic converters were stolen from eight Department of Social Services vehicles over the weekend in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
WIS-TV
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said his department is continuing to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead. Green said officers were sent at around 5:00 a.m. to the 100 block of Widgeon Dr. on a home invasion report. On arrival they found a man who had been shot several times and his wife who been in the house during the shooting.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit filed against Laurens County sheriff after man found unresponsive in holding cell, attorney says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell last year. According to attorney Mark Peper, Jarvis Evans called 911 last July while having a mental health issue. Peper said Evans was taken to the detention center instead of a medical facility.
The Post and Courier
Columbia police close convenience store as start of crackdown on public nuisance businesses
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department ordered Main's Best convenience store to close Aug. 15 under the city's public nuisance rules. Such moves could become more common as the department works to more strictly enforce the ordinance when it comes to what Police Chief Skip Holbrook called "irresponsible business management."
WIS-TV
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022. CPD, say a letter was sent to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division pertaining to the establishment selling alcohol. The...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
FOX Carolina
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation.
