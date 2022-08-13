Read full article on original website
After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
Here’s Why Scaramucci Expects Bitcoin Price To Reach $300,000 Before 2030
The market recovery has seen the bitcoin price reach higher highs than expected in the short term. This has come following the announcement that the inflation rate of the US is slowing down, and more investors are bullish once more in the market. But even as the price of bitcoin continues to rise, there is still much more bullishness for the future of the digital asset. Some, like in the case of Skybridge Capital, expect the digital asset to touch as high as $300,000.
3 Reasons the Ethereum Price is Moving to $3k and New Cryptocurrency Battle infinity is Moving to $1
Ethereum has lost just over 80% of its value since reaching an all-time high in November 2021, but some market factors point towards it reaching $3,000 again. Let’s explore the reasons that it could become a reality and not just another hype phase that the crypto market has experienced so many times.
Why Coinbase Will Pause Ethereum Transactions During “The Merge”
In around a month, Ethereum will transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. This event was dubbed “The Merge”, tentatively set for September 15 to 16, and will complete a 6-year journey into the new consensus algorithm and blockchain. Users, exchange platforms, miners, and developers...
Why LiveCasino.io Is the Best Choice to Multiply Your Crypto Holdings
The first online crypto casino was launched in 2014. It was the start of a revolution in the sector as these platforms were able to serve a worldwide demand for the first time. In the coming years, thousands of other crypto casinos were deployed as more people jump into the crypto space.
How The Ethereum Merge Is Boosting ETH Market Dominance
The Ethereum merge from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is now roughly 30 days away after what feels like years of anticipation. While price action is the mainstay pillar of speculation, anticipation over ‘The Merge’ continues to grow – and so too does ETH’s market dominance.
How Revolut Will Launch New Crypto Platform, Cyprus Grants Authorization
Per a report from Atlfi, fintech company Revolut will be able to offer more crypto products to its customers. The one-stop app for “all things money” has been granted authorization to offer crypto products by the Cyprus’ Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC). According to the report, this...
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Granted Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Crypto Exchange Zipmex has just received a moratorium extension from Singapore High Court. At the moment, Zipmex has more than three months of creditor protection. This will give the crypto exchange some more time so that they could devise the next steps of their funding plan. Zipmex had filed for...
Will Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ Get DeFi Back On Track, And What Does It Mean For The Petrousus project?
The long-anticipated Ethereum upgrade is only weeks from being implemented, and most of the crypto community is going wild as the ‘Merge’ could finally bring peace to the crypto galaxy far away. Many analysts compare the current situation to when El Salvadore adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender in the autumn of 2021. Similar to the turbulent market conditions that the crypto industry has been experiencing for some time now, the end of 2021 looked grim, with zero promises of immediate recovery.
Bitcoin Miners Continue Distribution, Bad Sign For The Rally?
On-chain shows Bitcoin miners have been in a phase of distribution recently, a sign that could prove to be bearish for the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Miner Reserve Observes Downtrend As Miners Look To Dump. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest selling from...
What Is The Ethereum Goeril Testnet? And Why Is Ethereum And HUH Token Turning To Proof-of-Stake?
The Ethereum Goeril Testnet went live today, in the blockchains groundbreaking move to shift their network to the Proof-of-Stake validation system. This shift, which will culminate in The Merge later this year, will see the Ethereum (ETH) network leave the Proof-of-Work system it was initially founded on, stating its reasons for doing so to be due to the new system’s improved scalability, transaction times, and energy usage.
Australian Regulators Raise Concern Over Investment In Unregulated Crypto Assets
The number of cryptocurrency investors is drastically increasing. It could have been positive action, but considering the look of the digital market, it is rather alarming. The report from Australia’s financial services regulator cited that the increase became notable in the heat of the global pandemic. To this effect,...
The Three Best-Performing Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Avalanche (AVAX)
Are you looking to make some positive changes to your crypto portfolio? If you are, then you’re in the right place. We’re going to look at 3 of the best-performing cryptos right now, that should hopefully set you up for even more future gains. It hasn’t been the easiest time to invest in crypto recently, with the market on a bit of a downturn. But this downturn can actually be viewed bullishly as it was nowhere near as bad as many first feared. This has caused some confidence to return to the space, and overall sentiment suggests that crypto still has a very strong future.
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Rule The Industry In The Next 5 Years: Klangaverse, The Sandbox and Decentraland
One big knock in the digital space is that investors can put everything on the blockchain and gain massive profits. Due to its high volatility and sudden price hikes, many rags to riches stories are attached to cryptocurrency. The high volatility can turn the market upside down, and there are...
Crypto’s Dominance Across Africa Shows No Signs Of Slowing
Despite the prevailing market conditions, cryptocurrency adoption, primarily across emerging economies, continues to grow unabated. This reality, in turn, is driving investor interest in these potential markets. For instance, the African blockchain landscape is currently attracting significant funding from prominent venture capital firms as well as angel investors. Recently, the...
Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Avalanche (AVAX) Are The Best Tokens For Novice Investors To Start With
Uniglo (GLO) – diversified investing made simple. Uniglo is a DeFi platform that makes long-term crypto investing simple, safe, and productive — a great combination for novice investors — or any investors for that matter. All you have to do to get exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets is buy and hold the GLO token. Potential investments also include NFTs and tokenized real-world assets such as gold, fine art, rarities, collectibles, and even real estate. In fact, anything that can be tokenized is fair game.
Xi Jinping's Government Asks India To Reiterate 'One China' Principle Amid Standoff With US Over Taiwan
Xi Jinping-led China is asking India to reaffirm the "One China" policy after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan triggered massive aggression from China's communist government, which claims sovereignty over the island nation. What Happened: "We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its 'One China' policy...
Bitcoin Will Beat Gold As Store Of Value, MicroStrategy CEO Says
Bitcoin always has big names behind its back, and – why not?. According to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, the emergence of Bitcoin as an investment could herald the end of gold as an asset class in the long run. Saylor, the outgoing CEO of MicroStrategy and a crypto bull,...
EU Creates New Regulator For Crypto Oversight
The European Union (EU) is planning to create a sixth “Anti-Money Laundering Authority” that will be specifically responsible for regulating the cryptocurrency industry. While the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation and the contentious Transfer of Funds Regulation have received the majority of attention from the cryptocurrency industry, they are only a small part of a larger package of EU anti-money laundering (AML) policy that will have significant effects on all financial institutions.
Upgrade Your Crypto Wallet For Larger Profits: Supontis Token, Solana, and Near Protocol
One of the ways to scale your crypto earnings is to hold onto a coin whose value goes up exponentially. What’s even better is holding onto numerous coins whose value scale. Diversifying your wallet is not always easy to achieve considering how hard it is to select the right coins. Take a look at some coins you can purchase and add to your wallet today.
