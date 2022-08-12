Flag-raising ceremony for El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery: 'This family is hurting'

The atmosphere was somber, and save for the occasional outburst — whether of joy or anger or somewhere in between — from a child, quiet. The American flag flew at half staff and tears flowed freely Friday among members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office held a flag-raising ceremony to honor fallen Deputy Andrew Peery, who was killed Sunday while responding to a shooting. Well over 300 people gathered outside of the office to pay their respects, and Vermijo Avenue was closed between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street.

The flag raised Friday will be the same flag used to cover Peery’s casket during a memorial service scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. Monday at New Life Church. It flew for six minutes as the crowd quieted. Each minute marked one year of Peery’s service with the sheriff's office.

“Some guys were very close to him,” Sheriff Bill Elder said after the ceremony. “It’s hard to understand. [Officers] get to be very close friends and in some cases closer than family.”

Elder said the tone of the office was somber as the staff tries to grieve while still doing the necessary job of keeping the county safe.

According to Elder, they have held daily staff meetings as a means to check in with and support one another as employees navigate the first death within the department since Deputy Micah Flick was killed in a shooting in 2018.

Peery‘s death has been felt especially hard in the force, as Elder described him as a perfect cop.

“[He was] the epitome of a cop you want working for you: A consummate professional, he made friends with everyone,” Elder said. “He was always friendly and always kind.”

While El Paso County deputies do not travel with a partner in their vehicles, Peery was one of two deputies to respond to the report of shots fired on Sunday. The other deputy, who has not been named, “was just rocked” according to Elder.

“I worry about every single one of these guys,” he said.

Elder kept his composure throughout most of the ceremony. But he has lost three officers in the line of duty since becoming sheriff in 2014, and Peery’s death comes four months before his retirement.

Elder took a moment to compose himself before continuing the conversation.

“It’s been a long career,” he said. “These guys are hurting. This family is hurting.”

