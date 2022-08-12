Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville on Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”
Queen City Jam Session brings 3 days of music to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, social media was buzzing after Governor Roy Cooper advocated for a canceled Atlanta music festival to come to North Carolina. The two-day annual festival, Music Midtown, was canceled because of what organizers called “circumstances beyond our control.”. In a tweet, Cooper encouraged organizers...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Second Saturday Festival at MLK Jr. Park in Statesville
Area residents attended the first Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville over the weekend. The first one-day festival, powered by Waves Entertainment, featured live music, food trucks, a special performance by Rockie Lynne, artisans & vendors, two Kids Zones, craft beer and games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Museums to conduct Living History Day Aug. 20
Iredell Museums is conducting Living History Day at Gregory Creek Homestead from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. Learn about what education would have been like in the 18th century. It is probably quite different than you imagine. There will be 18th century interpreters demonstrating quill pen writing,...
WBTV
Kannapolis fire truck parade and festival set for October 1
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host the Fire Truck Parade and the Kannapolis Fire Prevention Festival, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., on Saturday, October 1. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and proceed along Laureate Way and N. Research Campus Drive, between City Hall and the North Carolina Research Campus.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Statesville Back 2 School Bash rolls on
For more photos from the Back 2 School Bash, please see page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. The Statesville Back 2 School Bash had a steady line of vehicles circling Statesville High School and the volunteers were excited as the process started on Saturday. “It’s super exciting,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Part of the Plaza-Midwood soul leaves today
they say they plan to reopen in a new space in 2023. hopefully the space isn’t too far out from the original location. I still miss the comedy club that was there before Soul. The Perch w/ The Legally Dead Parrots?
'This is phenomenal' | Back-to-school drives get Charlotte families ready for the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is almost over and kids will soon be back in the classroom. Several community groups kicked off back-to-school events throughout the Charlotte area to help families get ready for school. “This is phenomenal, we got bookbags, school supplies, and a lot of good resources...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Donations to FeedNC go directly to help a neighbor in need
The community came together Aug. 6 dropping off donations for FeedNC’s summer supply drive, which will in turn enable the charity to help others. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to our community for providing over 5,000 pounds of food for the FeedNC summer supply drive,” said Executive Director Lara Ingram. “Rising costs have put a strain on all of us, but especially the families that FeedNC serves. We have the best community where neighbors show up to help each other.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
WBTV
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
Statesville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Statesville. The Newton- Conover High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on August 15, 2022, 14:00:00. Newton- Conover High SchoolWest Iredell High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lincolntimesnews.com
An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.
LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
WBTV
Salisbury Youth Council now accepting applications
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury is currently accepting applications for membership to the Salisbury Youth Council (SYC). Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization for youths aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members serve the community at large, learn about local government, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: July 31-Aug. 6
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Castlerock Group, LLC and Summerlin Investments Group, LLC to AMO-C2, LLC, 2.053 acres, 179-187 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $6,625,000, on Aug....
Comments / 0