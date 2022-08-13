Read full article on original website
Related
Portales woman dies in bucket truck crash in Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman died after her vehicle crashed into a bucket truck on Wednesday near Portales, according to the New Mexico State Police. At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, the New Mexico State Police responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 88 near Portales. Police detailed that the initial […]
Clovis police search for man accused of killing teen
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a murder in which a 16-year-old male was shot and killed. Police say the shooting happened August 14 on the 1100 block of Sycamore. Clovis police say they responded to apartments on the 1100 block of Sycamore around 10:21 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim. […]
KFDA
1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt County. According to officials, on Aug. 10, at around 4:30 p.m., 89-year-old Minnie M. Corbin was traveling eastbound on State Road 88, near Portales. Officials say, for unknown reasons, Corbin...
Comments / 0