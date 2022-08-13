ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleshoe, TX

KFDA

1 dead after crash in Roosevelt County

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police is investigating a crash resulting in one person dead in Roosevelt County. According to officials, on Aug. 10, at around 4:30 p.m., 89-year-old Minnie M. Corbin was traveling eastbound on State Road 88, near Portales. Officials say, for unknown reasons, Corbin...
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, NM
KFDA

Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in a 16-year-old’s death. According to officials, on Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call about a victim being shot. When officials arrived at the scene they found a...
CLOVIS, NM

