Portales woman dies in bucket truck crash in Roosevelt County
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Portales woman died after her vehicle crashed into a bucket truck on Wednesday near Portales, according to the New Mexico State Police. At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, the New Mexico State Police responded to a vehicle crash on State Road 88 near Portales. Police detailed that the initial […]
KFDA
Clovis police looking for wanted suspect involved in teens death
CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in a 16-year-old’s death. According to officials, on Aug. 14, at 10:21 p.m., the Clovis Police Department responded to a call about a victim being shot. When officials arrived at the scene they found a...
