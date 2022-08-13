Mystery Ottawa County E. coli outbreak now reports 12 with two hospitalized with Kidney complications

Read full article on original website
Hudsonville infant in ICU with E. coli as county warns of recent outbreak
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A toddler from Ottawa County is extremely sick in a Grand Rapids ICU, battling a disease caused by the E. coli bacteria. She, along with several others in the county, have been hospitalized as lakeshore health officials issued a warning to residents about the increase in cases.
Mystery Michigan E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak sickens 98 in Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and three local health departments – Kent, Ottawa and Oakland – are investigating a recent increase in the number of illnesses related to E. coli bacteria. MDHHS had received reports...
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area. The new providers will include specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology. They will be joining Holland Hospital Neurology, Holland Hospital Rheumatology, West Michigan Urological Associates and Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine.
A patient’s story about severe back pain relief
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you live in pain, you know how it can impact not only your daily life but the lives of those around you. Today we have our Back & Neck Pain Expert, Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic, along with one of his patients who found success, Gary.
E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
The water is so cold at some Lake Michigan beaches, there’s a hypothermia risk
Lake Michigan is so cold at Holland State Park and other beaches that there’s a risk of hypothermia, according to officials. A photo posted to the state park’s Facebook page shows the water temperature at 50 degrees Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.
Mass Casualty Incident drill prepares Ottawa Co. responders for the unthinkable
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After a year of planning, the timing of Ottawa County's Mass Casualty Incident drill made it's importance even more clear. EMS, fire and law enforcement crews practiced how to respond in the event a car ran through a crowd, just one day after that exact scenario happened in Pennsylvania.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash, deputies say
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver who turned in front of a motorcyclist caused a crash that sent a 64-year-old Hudsonville man to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The motorcyclist was riding on Ottawa Beach Road near Forest Hills Drive just after 3:45 p.m.,...
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
Man sentenced for shooting at federal agent in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Muskegon was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Errion Jashawn Patterson was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 16, by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. Patterson had pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a federal...
Algae responsible for musty taste, smell coming from home faucets
If you've noticed a different taste or smell coming from the water in your faucets, you're not alone. It's a common phenomenon in the summer, according to water quality experts.
90-year-old Muskegon County commissioner reflects on milestone birthday
A Muskegon County commissioner has served for decades, and during that time she’s had a lot of firsts in her career.
Dumping excess zinc leads to guilty pleas for Grand Haven company leaders
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- Leaders of a Grand Haven plating company have pleaded guilty to federal charges related to dumping excess zinc into the sewer system. Federal prosecutors on Monday, Aug. 15 announced that Gary Stephen Rowe, 70, of Grand Haven and Stephen Frederick Rowe, 38, of Oklahoma, entered guilty pleas to violations of the Clean Water Act.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
Multiple hospitalized in I-94 crash near Kzoo
A portion of eastbound I-94 near Kalamazoo is closed due to a crash involving two cars and a semi-truck.
Deputies: Driver arrested after fleeing deadly US-131 crash in Kalamazoo Co.
Northbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo was closed because of an accident. Police diverted traffic off the highway at D Avenue.
Sheriff's office: Crash turns into shooting incident in Plainfield Township
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a crash between two vehicles in the area of 4 Mile Road and Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Prosecutor: Montcalm Co. woman's BAC was nearly 3 times legal limit during double fatal crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — According to prosecutors, a Montcalm County woman's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she allegedly hit and killed two people in late July. Amber Martens, 34, of Trufant is now out on bond with strict requirements. Court documents show Martens...
The federal program offering free school lunches has ended. Here's what you should know
MICHIGAN, USA — A federal program for free school lunches ended June 30. That means students heading back to school this fall will need to begin paying for their lunches. The program began as a pandemic response in March of 2020. Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers for school nutrition programs.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
