Ottawa County, MI

Mystery Ottawa County E. coli outbreak now reports 12 with two hospitalized with Kidney complications

By Bill Marler
foodpoisonjournal.com
 4 days ago
foodpoisonjournal.com

E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
