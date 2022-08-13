ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s $430B Inflation Reduction Bill Passes House with Help from San Diego Democrats

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO1JG_0hFaDgN000
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi celebrates with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and other Democrats as she holds a signed copy of H.R. 6376, the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” after the bill passed the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 12. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history.

Most members of San Diego’s congressional delegation voted in favor of the package, which delivers a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It also will allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe. Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit.

The House voted 220-207 along party lines to pass the measure titled the “Inflation Reduction Act” and send it on to Biden to sign into law. The Senate approved the legislation on Sunday after a marathon 27-hour session.

San Diego Rep. Sara Jacobs presided over the House floor during the bill’s’ passage, an action fellow Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas said was “going to make a tremendous difference in Americans’ lives.”

Two other local Democratic representatives supported the bill – Rep. Scott Peters who called it “the largest investment Congress has ever made to tackle climate change and reduce pollution” and Mike Levin.

Rep. Darrell Issa, the lone Republican in the local delegation, voted against the bill.

Biden said he would sign the bill in the week ahead, and the White House would hold a celebration on Sept. 6 in honor of what he called historic legislation.

“Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” Biden said in a Twitter post.

Democrats hope the legislation will help them at the polls in November, when voters decide the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Republicans are favored to win a majority in the House and could also take control of the Senate.

“It is a resounding victory for America’s families,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared just before the vote. She described the legislation as “a robust cost-cutting package that meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives.”

Biden plans to travel across the country to tout the bill along with a series of other legislative victories at a time when many voters have soured on him amid soaring inflation.

About half of Americans support the climate and drug pricing legislation, including 69% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Aug. 3 and 4.

Business groups have had a mixed reaction to the legislation, which offers the prospect of higher tax bills for some companies while at the same time giving protections to the fossil fuel industry.

Republicans oppose the legislation, warning it will kill jobs by raising corporate tax bills, further fuel inflation with government spending and inhibit the development of new drugs.

“Democrats more than any other majority in history are addicted to spending other people’s money, regardless of what we as a country can afford,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a floor speech.

The bill has been more than 18 months in the making. It represents a final version of Biden’s original sweeping Build Back Better plan, which had to be whittled down in the face of opposition from Republicans and key legislators from his own party.

Investors looking to pour cash into clean energy products can expect at least a decade of federal subsidies through long-term tax credits for wind and solar and new credits for energy storage, biogas and hydrogen. Developers who use U.S.-made equipment or build in poorer areas will have additional support.

But the bill does not leave the U.S. fossil fuels industry out in the cold. Some provisions allow the federal government to authorize new wind and solar energy developments on federal land only when it is also auctioning rights to drill for oil and natural gas.

The fossil fuel protections disappointed progressives, but posed no barrier to Democratic support.

“We don’t support the expansion of fossil fuel leasing,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “But critically … independent analyses show that their impact will be far outweighed by the bill’s carbon pollution cuts.”

A $7,500 tax credit to encourage U.S. consumers to buy electric vehicles could not be used for most EV models on the market, according to major automakers, who warn that the legislation will put achieving U.S. EV adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy.

To be eligible for the credit, vehicles must be assembled in North America, which would make some current EVs ineligible as soon as the bill takes effect.

The bill’s main revenue source is a 15% corporate minimum tax aimed at stopping large, profitable companies from gaming the Internal Revenue Service code to slash their tax bills to zero.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Moira Warburton and Rose Horowitch; editing by Ross Colvin, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

Reuters and staff reports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, soundly lost a GOP primary, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered Tuesday downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision...
WYOMING STATE
The Conversation U.S.

PACT Act providing health care to burn pit victims caps decades of denied benefits for veterans

During a 13-month stint in Iraq that began in 2006, Heath Robinson served as a medic with the Ohio National Guard. Like thousands of others soldiers stationed there, he was routinely exposed to toxic smoke emanating from what are known as burn pits. Located near military bases, some of these pits were nearly as large as three city blocks and were used by the military to incinerate chemical weapons, computer hardware, human remains, medical waste, asbestos, pesticides, paint cans, fuels, rubber and other materials. A decade after his deployment, Robinson was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Vargas
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Darrell Issa
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy