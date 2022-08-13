ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Four Suspected of Operating Illicit Massage Businesses, Including Ex-San Diego Vice Cop

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsf1N_0hFaDSxi00
Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A former San Diego police officer has been charged with allegedly operating illicit massage businesses that offered commercial sex services, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Peter Griffin, 78, a former vice detective and attorney, was arrested Thursday morning shortly after leaving his San Diego home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Co-defendants Kyung Sook Hernandez, 58, and Yu Hong Tan, 56, were also arrested Thursday. A fourth defendant remains at large.

Prosecutors said Griffin owned and operated five businesses in California and Arizona with his co-defendants between 2013 and 2022. The defendants advertised sexual services online and employed “multiple women” to perform those services, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Regarding his former work in the San Diego Police Department’s Vice Unit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Griffin worked in “a unit tasked with dismantling the businesses he now stands charged with operating and promoting.”

Three groups led the investigation – Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, a regional, multi-agency effort led by the California Department of Justice.

The task force is comprised of numerous federal, state, and local agencies as well as the Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Judge: Lawsuit Challenging San Diego Vaccine Mandate for City Employees Can Proceed

A judge ruled Tuesday that a federal lawsuit challenging San Diego’s vaccine mandate for city employees can proceed. The lawsuit filed earlier this year by citizens group ReOpen San Diego alleges that the mandate keeps “an entire category of individuals from meaningful participation in city government” by way of barring unvaccinated city officials and volunteers from attendance at city meetings or business in city buildings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage#Ex San Diego#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Police Raid Illegal Pot Dispensary and Honey Oil Lab in Downtown San Diego

Police announced Thursday they raided and closed down an illegal pot dispensary and butane honey oil lab and recovered $700,000 in illegal profits. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department‘s narcotics unit received a complaint Wednesday about an illegal cannabis dispensary and delivery service and detained two men and a woman who were witnessed loading suspected narcotics into a rented U-Haul truck, Lt. Paul Phillips said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist Killed in Otay Mesa Collision

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a collision with a flatbed truck at an Otay Mesa intersection, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 6:15 a.m. at Coronado Avenue and 25th Street, just east of Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting of Man, 27, in Lincoln Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, police said Saturday. Gunshots were reported to police at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department. Officers from the Southeastern Division responded to the call and...
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy