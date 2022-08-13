ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Evening Briefing: Suspect in shooting of officer charged; OC COVID hospitalizations inch up; LA Council moves forward with LAPD military equipment policy

By Jared Gilkerson, Paco Ramos-Moreno
 4 days ago
Women remain underrepresented in LAPD’s higher ranks

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers

Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Beverly Hills surgeon pleads guilty in sober living fraud case

A surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Randy Rosen ran Wellness Wave, a surgical center in Beverly Hills, and girlfriend Liza Vismanos owned Lotus Laboratories, a toxicology lab in Los Alamitos. Prosecutors […]
Video: Good Samaritan tackles suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man

LOS ANGELES — A video of a good Samaritan saving an elderly man as he was being attacked and robbed in Hollywood has gone viral. The surveillance video shows a homeless man punch an elderly man having lunch. However, the suspect was quickly tackled and apprehended by Tim Ratcliff, a local business owner, Fox 11 reported.
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
Police disarm bomb in Pomona hospital

POMONA, Calif. (CNS) — Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department's dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency

Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
