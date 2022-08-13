Evening Briefing: Suspect in shooting of officer charged; OC COVID hospitalizations inch up; LA Council moves forward with LAPD military equipment policy

Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal off-duty shooting at Corona Costco store
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim's parents -- all of whom were unarmed - must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge has ruled.
spectrumnews1.com
Women remain underrepresented in LAPD’s higher ranks
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Women remain underrepresented among the higher ranks of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an LAPD report discussed Tuesday at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Female officers accounted for over one fifth of the 770 promotions since 2018, exceeding the 18% mark of...
spectrumnews1.com
Plaintiffs critical of Caruso sue over alleged Grove protest restrictions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Free-speech activists filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against companies owned by Rick Caruso that oversee the Grove, alleging the shopping center's management is trying to limit criticisms of the mayoral candidate's policies. Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer running for mayor of Los Angeles,...
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
The Jewish Press
Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America
According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
spectrumnews1.com
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Beverly Hills surgeon pleads guilty in sober living fraud case
A surgeon and his girlfriend have pleaded guilty in an insurance fraud scheme that involved recruiting patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo unnecessary surgeries and other procedures. Randy Rosen ran Wellness Wave, a surgical center in Beverly Hills, and girlfriend Liza Vismanos owned Lotus Laboratories, a toxicology lab in Los Alamitos. Prosecutors […]
police1.com
Video: Good Samaritan tackles suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man
LOS ANGELES — A video of a good Samaritan saving an elderly man as he was being attacked and robbed in Hollywood has gone viral. The surveillance video shows a homeless man punch an elderly man having lunch. However, the suspect was quickly tackled and apprehended by Tim Ratcliff, a local business owner, Fox 11 reported.
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
foxla.com
Man arrested with $20K of drugs in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - A man from Orange was arrested last week after a Fountain Valley Police task force found him with weapons and $20,000 worth of various drugs, according to the department. Jeffrey Rosslow, 30, was arrested on Aug. 11 after the Fountain Valley Police Department Crime Suppression Unity...
spectrumnews1.com
Police disarm bomb in Pomona hospital
POMONA, Calif. (CNS) — Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department's dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
Shooting near Beverly Hills steakhouse leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say
The shooting happened late Monday night on North Cannon Drive in front of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills next to Spago, the famous Wolfgang Puck restaurant.
Long Beach Post
DA files felony charges against woman shown in viral video of racist harassment
A Long Beach woman shown screaming insults, lobbing racial abuse and vandalizing property in a viral video was charged today with threatening her neighbors and violating their civil rights, officials said. Lorrene Lake, 58, faces six counts of felony criminal threats and one felony count of violating civil rights following...
localocnews.com
OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point
