Read full article on original website
Related
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
Going electric will cost the auto industry hundreds of thousands of jobs, experts predict
Electric cars are simpler to make than gasoline vehicles. That simple fact could have the auto industry headed toward an employment crisis.
JOBS・
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12
This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
Jamie Dimon told clients he estimated a 20% to 30% chance of a "harder recession" and a 20% to 30% chance of "something worse," Yahoo reported.
Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck
Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
US News and World Report
Automakers Scramble to Decode New U.S. EV Tax Credits
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. automakers and dealers are scrambling to figure out if they can still offer $7,500 tax credits to would-be buyers of electric vehicles (EVs), as Congress prepares for final votes today on a bill that includes a top-to-bottom overhaul of Washington's clean vehicle policies. Under the $430...
US News and World Report
Biden to Sign Law on Tuesday Cutting Most Current EV Credits
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective. The White House said Biden will sign legislation to approve the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill on Tuesday. The bill restructures...
Washington Examiner
Workers in these states would pay most under Biden’s new business tax
Where will President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats get the money to finance their large expansion of subsidies for green energy and extension of Obamacare subsidies for the upper middle class?. The simple answer is: “From hardworking taxpayers.”. Taxpayers across the income spectrum should expect they ultimately will pay...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy now – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next few days now that the House has passed the bill, if President Biden signs it quickly.
TechCrunch
Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits
About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation. Any manufacturer that has vehicles assembled in North America and has reached their cap of 200,000 EV credits will not be eligible for the freshly named Clean Vehicle Credit this year. That leaves the following models still eligible:
Energy Secretary Says Gas Prices Will Continue to Fall — Unless This Happens
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
digg.com
Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized
It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
Top Speed
How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi
The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
Washington Examiner
Here are the climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden into law on Tuesday will pour roughly $370 billion into energy security and efforts to fight climate change, including through providing tax credits for companies and residents transitioning to clean energy. The newly signed law, which cleared both the House and...
Comments / 0