ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill

The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
INCOME TAX
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
INCOME TAX
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Ag#Porsche Cars#Ford Motor Co#Linus Business#Politics Federal#Vehicles#Business Industry#Politics Whitehouse#U S Ev#Reuters#Kia Corp#Volkswagen Ag#The European Union#Taycan
Autoweek.com

Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production

Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Automakers Scramble to Decode New U.S. EV Tax Credits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. automakers and dealers are scrambling to figure out if they can still offer $7,500 tax credits to would-be buyers of electric vehicles (EVs), as Congress prepares for final votes today on a bill that includes a top-to-bottom overhaul of Washington's clean vehicle policies. Under the $430...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

Biden to Sign Law on Tuesday Cutting Most Current EV Credits

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign legislation on Tuesday that will eliminate electric vehicle tax credits for most models currently getting up to $7,500 effective. The White House said Biden will sign legislation to approve the $430 billion climate, health and tax bill on Tuesday. The bill restructures...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Workers in these states would pay most under Biden’s new business tax

Where will President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats get the money to finance their large expansion of subsidies for green energy and extension of Obamacare subsidies for the upper middle class?. The simple answer is: “From hardworking taxpayers.”. Taxpayers across the income spectrum should expect they ultimately will pay...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
TechCrunch

Biden admin says about 20 models will still qualify for EV tax credits

About 20 model year 2022 and early model year 2023 vehicles will still make the cut for EV tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of the year under the new legislation. Any manufacturer that has vehicles assembled in North America and has reached their cap of 200,000 EV credits will not be eligible for the freshly named Clean Vehicle Credit this year. That leaves the following models still eligible:
INCOME TAX
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
digg.com

Major US Company Layoffs In 2022, Visualized

It's been a rough year for workers in corporate America. Visual Capitalist looked at publicly traded American companies to see which ones had the most layoffs in 2022. They scanned publicly available data to estimate how many workers lost their jobs this year. Key Takeaways. It's estimated that so far...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

How the Kia Stinger Dominates BMW, Mercedes, and Audi

The 2022 Stinger is Kia’s flagship offering and it recently received an update to keep things fresh. The updates include hardware changes, including a new entry-level 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger and updated in-car tech. But, what’s not changed is the Stinger’s aesthetics which shows the brand’s decision to stick with the car’s five-year-old design, and this shows how well-designed the Stinger was from the get-go. Even today, it continues to turn heads with its muscular and elegant design. All things considered, here’s why Kia Stinger is one of the best sporty executive sedans you can buy on a budget.
CARS
Washington Examiner

Here are the climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden into law on Tuesday will pour roughly $370 billion into energy security and efforts to fight climate change, including through providing tax credits for companies and residents transitioning to clean energy. The newly signed law, which cleared both the House and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy