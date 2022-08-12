Read full article on original website
Related
srnnews.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher with Walmart and other retailers
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow and S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday as Walmart and Home Depot gained following stronger-than-expected results and outlooks, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors rose sharply along with the S&P 500 retail...
srnnews.com
Japan’s Economy Grew Last Month
Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted. Details from Correspondent Bernie Bennett. Japan’s gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services,...
Why Hill International Shares Are Trading Higher By 58%: Here Are 25 Stocks Moving Premarket
Hill International, Inc. HIL shares rose 58.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. for $2.85 per share. Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG shares rose 31.9% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures shares jumped around 59% on Tuesday after Nasdaq...
srnnews.com
American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal
(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 jets from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, becoming the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel in the last two years. The deal brings Boom’s orderbook to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United
(Reuters) – Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc. “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” Musk tweeted. It was unclear if Musk was serious about the deal. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise $1 after drop in U.S. stockpiles
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from six-month lows hit the previous day, as an unexpectedly large drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. Brent crude futures were last up...
srnnews.com
Cloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow
(Reuters) – Cloud and data centers, the chip industry’s strongest sector, may be its next problem: Signs are showing growth could slow in what has been a pillar during the COVID era as consumers signed up for cloud-based entertainment and companies retooled their offices. Analysts say the cloud...
srnnews.com
Endo files for bankruptcy as U.S. opioid litigation drags
(Reuters) -Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to settle thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the country’s opioid epidemic. The pharmaceutical company is the latest to file for Chapter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
srnnews.com
SAIC Motor’s ridehailing unit raises 1 billion yuan in Series B funding
BEIJING (Reuters) – A ridehailing unit of China’s state-owned SAIC Motor has raised more than 1 billion yuan ($147.37 million) in a second round of fundraising from its autonomous technology partner Momenta and several other institutions, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter.
srnnews.com
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. China’s stash of U.S. government debt dropped...
srnnews.com
Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
Comments / 0