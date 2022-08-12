ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
srnnews.com

Dow, S&P 500 end higher with Walmart and other retailers

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow and S&P 500 closed higher on Tuesday as Walmart and Home Depot gained following stronger-than-expected results and outlooks, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors rose sharply along with the S&P 500 retail...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Japan’s Economy Grew Last Month

Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% for the April-June quarter from the previous quarter, as consumer spending rebounded with COVID-19 restrictions getting gradually lifted. Details from Correspondent Bernie Bennett. Japan’s gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services,...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

American Airlines bets on supersonic travel with Boom jet deal

(Reuters) – American Airlines Group Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy up to 20 jets from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, becoming the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel in the last two years. The deal brings Boom’s orderbook to 130 airplanes, including options, valued at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tsx#Interest Rates#The Price Of Gold#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Luft Financial#The Bank Of Canada#Edward Jones Investments#U S Treasury
srnnews.com

Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United

(Reuters) – Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc. “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” Musk tweeted. It was unclear if Musk was serious about the deal. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise $1 after drop in U.S. stockpiles

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices rose over $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from six-month lows hit the previous day, as an unexpectedly large drop in U.S. oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. Brent crude futures were last up...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Cloud hangs over U.S. chipmakers on worries data center growth could slow

(Reuters) – Cloud and data centers, the chip industry’s strongest sector, may be its next problem: Signs are showing growth could slow in what has been a pillar during the COVID era as consumers signed up for cloud-based entertainment and companies retooled their offices. Analysts say the cloud...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Endo files for bankruptcy as U.S. opioid litigation drags

(Reuters) -Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday after reaching a $6 billion deal with some of its creditors, as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to settle thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the country’s opioid epidemic. The pharmaceutical company is the latest to file for Chapter...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
srnnews.com

SAIC Motor’s ridehailing unit raises 1 billion yuan in Series B funding

BEIJING (Reuters) – A ridehailing unit of China’s state-owned SAIC Motor has raised more than 1 billion yuan ($147.37 million) in a second round of fundraising from its autonomous technology partner Momenta and several other institutions, according to a Momenta statement and a person familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK (Reuters) -China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan. China’s stash of U.S. government debt dropped...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday as bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures fell $1.21, or 1.3%, to $93.89 a barrel by 0635 GMT. WTI crude futures dipped 84 cents, or 0.9%, to $88.57 a barrel. The oil future benchmarks fell about 3% in their previous sessions.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy