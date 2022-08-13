Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs Contract to Be 'Sweetened Sooner Than Later'
After several quarterbacks recently signed lucrative new contracts, Patrick Mahomes' deal with the Kansas City Chiefs doesn't look as good as it once did for the former NFL MVP. Per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs could be sweetened "sooner than later" to put him...
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'
The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
LSU's Myles Brennan Steps Away from Football amid QB Battle with Daniels, Nussmeier
The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan is leaving the team and ending his college football career. Brennan had been battling Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting quarterback gig this summer. In 18 games across five seasons, the sixth-year senior threw...
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
49ers News: Robert Nkemdiche Released After Agreeing to Contract in July
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who signed with the team on a one-year deal on July 26. The 27-year-old played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the Ole Miss star with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
WNBA Playoff Bracket 2022: Full Schedule and Matchups for Entire Postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoff field came into full focus Sunday. The Las Vegas Aces guaranteed themselves the top seed following a hard-fought 109-100 win over the Seattle Storm. The defending champion Chicago Sky have to settle for the No. 2 seed, with a rematch of the Commissioner's Cup final potentially on tap.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Expected to Sit Out Entire Preseason, Says HC Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is highly unlikely to see any action during the preseason. According to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed as much Saturday, saying, "That's really what [general manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talked about. I can't see that changing for any reason."
Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Hernia Injury; Seahawks Hoping He'll Play Opener
Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III may not be ready for the season opener against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters the running back missed Tuesday's practice because of a hernia, and the hope is for him to be ready to go by Week 1:. The 21-year-old...
Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season
The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The first full week of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. Thanks to an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, though, the Las Vegas Raiders have already appeared in two exhibition contests. While the Raiders haven't given extension playing time to their starters, the preseason has already been an...
Deion Sanders: 'Rumor Has It' Ex-Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Could Join Jackson State
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders teased a major addition to his coaching staff Tuesday. "RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE," Sanders tweeted while linking out to a portion of a speech Zimmer gave to his team. Sanders hired Zimmer's nephew,...
Fantasy Alert: Kenneth Walker III Expected to Have Sizable Role in Seahawks Backfield
Following the unexpected retirement of running back Chris Carson, the Seattle Seahawks will be relying on a new lead ball-carrier this season. It appears that rookie Kenneth Walker III is set to assume that role over fifth-year veteran Rashaad Penny. "Walker is going to be a bigger part of Seattle's...
Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73
Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
DK Metcalf: 'There Were Doubts' If I'd Stay with Seahawks Before Contract Extension
The Seattle Seahawks and DK Metcalf may have agreed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, but the star receiver admitted that he seriously wondered whether his future was in Seattle before the deal was completed. "Of course, there were doubts if I was gonna be in Seattle or not,"...
Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Found New Punter Charlie Pollock 'at a Keg Party'
In a story straight out of a potential college comedy movie, Ole Miss found itself a new punter at a party inside a fraternity house. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to reporters about the team's new punter, Charlie Pollock:. "I don't know a whole lot about him," he said. "I...
QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'
The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
Zion Williamson Compares His NBA Career, Experience with Injuries to 'Naruto'
Few players will be under more of a spotlight when the NBA season starts than New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after he missed the 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury. While being the face of a franchise expected to bounce back and lead the way for the foreseeable future...
