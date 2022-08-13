ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bleacher Report

Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Najee Harris Recalls Clashes with Nick Saban at Alabama: 'Felt Like I Was Belittled'

The Alabama Crimson Tide won two national championships during Najee Harris' collegiate career, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for the running back. During a discussion on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor (h/t TMZ Sports), Harris explained that he and head coach Nick Saban "did not get along at first" and consistently "bumped heads."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bleacher Report

Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says

Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Current NFL Starting QBs Who Could Be Replaced in Regular Season

The 2022 NFL offseason was defined by quarterback movement, but very few quarterback situations are unresolved on paper going into the preseason. There are really only three quarterback battles going on in training camp this year, involving the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. But that doesn't mean the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The first full week of the 2022 NFL preseason is complete. Thanks to an appearance in the Hall of Fame Game, though, the Las Vegas Raiders have already appeared in two exhibition contests. While the Raiders haven't given extension playing time to their starters, the preseason has already been an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73

Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
NFL
Bleacher Report

QB Davis Mills Says Texans Are 'Ready to Go out and Shock the World'

The Houston Texans went just 4-13 last season, the second straight season the organization only won four games. But quarterback Davis Mills believes big things are on the horizon for the team. "We're ready to go out and shock the world," he told Peter King of Pro Football Talk. The...
HOUSTON, TX

