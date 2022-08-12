Read full article on original website
Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors
STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
Teens describe rescue from ride at Napa Town and County Fair
"They just left us swirling up there and they didn't tell us like we were broke down." One teen described and recorded the moment he got stuck on The Rampage ride with his friend. No one was hurt before or during the rescue.
Authorities dig up dog grave in search for missing Tahoe teen Kiely Rodni
In a futile attempt to find missing Tahoe teenager Kiely Rodni, authorities have dug up the gravesite of a dog. Following a tip, FBI agents spent Friday digging up a “potential burial site.”
Dog wandering in traffic in Pinole reunited with family, had been missing for months
A dog that went missing a couple of months ago has reunited with its family, although not without some near-tragic experiences. Last night, Pinole police located a friendly dog wandering streets near downtown that was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. Officers contained the dog, which lacked a collar or tags, until Animal Control was notified. Thankfully, the dog was chipped and could therefore be identified, police said.
Missing teen girl reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
As court case closes, Pets In Need opens up about revamped protocols
Pets In Need, the nonprofit organization that runs Palo Alto's animal shelter, has issued a statement it hopes will help mend its relationship with the community now that a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge has ruled three of its workers were not negligent in the heat-related deaths of seven puppies last year.
Elderly man struck by car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Oakley on Empire Ave
At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
2 men distract a woman and take her wallet in a TJ Maxx, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28. According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while […]
VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo
DANVILLE -- A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m. The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
CBS News
Body of missing Oakland swimmer found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista
RIO VISTA - The body of a man who went missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista has been found. On August 10 Carlos Estevez, 20, of Oakland was swimming with family and friends in the Sandy Beach area along the Sacramento River near Rio Vista when he disappeared, the Solano County Sheriff's Office says.
SFGate
14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her
OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Police Seek Help in Search for Stolen French Bulldog Puppies
Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding three stolen French bulldog puppies. The puppies were taken from a home along the 800 block of El Camino Real, police said. Two were taken from the backyard while the third was taken from inside the home when someone broke in.
