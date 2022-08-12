ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

KRON4 News

Free pet adoption event with food trucks, vendors

STOCKTON, Calif, (BCN) — The Stockton Animal Shelter will be hosting a free pet adoption event with food trucks, ice cream trucks and vendors later this month. The “Clear the Shelter” event will be held at 1575 S. Lincoln St. from noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20. Attendees will be able to adopt cats […]
STOCKTON, CA
The Richmond Standard

Dog wandering in traffic in Pinole reunited with family, had been missing for months

A dog that went missing a couple of months ago has reunited with its family, although not without some near-tragic experiences. Last night, Pinole police located a friendly dog wandering streets near downtown that was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. Officers contained the dog, which lacked a collar or tags, until Animal Control was notified. Thankfully, the dog was chipped and could therefore be identified, police said.
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing teen girl reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
OAKLAND, CA
sonomasun.com

When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked

Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
KRON4 News

Elderly man struck by car in Novato

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
NOVATO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Oakley on Empire Ave

At 3:37 am Sunday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire in the area of Empire Ave and W Cypress Pl. in the City of Oakley. Engine 93 arrived on scene where the crew reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home in the 4400 block of Empire Ave and had requested Oakley Police shut down the roadway in both directions so they can lay hose across the road.
OAKLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Hiker rescued after tumbling off Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo

DANVILLE --  A 19-year-old hiker suffered major injuries Sunday after he slipped and tumbled as much as 60 feet down a cliff while climbing Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo.According to the California Highway Patrol, they received a call for rescue helicopter assistance at the popular Bay Area recreation area around at approximately 4:40 p.m. The helicopter lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District rescue technician to assist the injured hiker.Authorities said the hiker was climbing Sentinel Rock when he fell approximately 30-60 feet to a ledge below. He sustained major injuries.Once the climber was placed into rescue equipment, he was hoisted to helicopter and flown to a nearby landing zone. He was then transferred to a waiting REACH helicopter and flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.California State Park Rangers were investigating the cause of the fall.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS News

Body of missing Oakland swimmer found in Sacramento River near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA - The body of a man who went missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista has been found. On August 10 Carlos Estevez, 20, of Oakland was swimming with family and friends in the Sandy Beach area along the Sacramento River near Rio Vista when he disappeared, the Solano County Sheriff's Office says.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

14-year-old Oakland girl goes missing, police ask for help locating her

OAKLAND (BCN) A child is missing from Oakland and police are asking for help locating her, police said Sunday. Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. She was wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs and a gray hooded sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

