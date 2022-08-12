Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
sonomasun.com
When Sonoma rocks it, it stays rocked
Consider Sonoma rocked for at least one year. The annual Sonoma City Party was held August 4 on Sonoma Plaza to bring the community together for fun and festivities. The evening was filled with fantastic food, tasty drinks, incredible local entertainment, and an abundance of community spirit. How do you...
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
marinmommies.com
Gravenstein Apple Fair: An Old-Time Country Festival
The 2022 Gravenstein Apple Fair takes place Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, from 10 am to 6 pm. The Fair is held at Ragle Ranch Park, located at 500 Ragle Ranch Road in Sebastopol. Admission at the door is $25 for adults 13+, $20 for seniors 65+, and...
sonomasun.com
New bike bridge, new pool, old family favorite
Sonoma’s Fryer Creek Pedestrian & Bicycle Bridge Project. It’s been lingering so long that some of the original proponents have aged off bikes and onto walkers. But, progress. Construction is underway to connect Newcomb Street and Manor Drive. Improvements include a new 8-foot wide, 60-foot long paved bicycle and pedestrian path, plus sidewalk and curb/gutters along Newcomb. The bridge should be open to foot traffic “this Fall,” the City promises.
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
Returning students greeted by heat wave; Temperatures to top 100 in many communities
WALNUT CREEK -- As students return to classrooms across the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday, they will be greeted by sweltering temperatures as a heat wave begins blanketing the region.It won't last long, forecasters said, temperatures should return to their normal spread by Wednesday evening.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday for communities bordering the Central Valley, including eastern portions of Contra Costa, Alameda and Santa Clara counties. An additional heat advisory was also issued Monday afternoon. The advisory will go into effect late Tuesday morning and expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night."Record or near...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
These Are the 8 Worst Cities for Commuters in 2022
As more commuters hit the road again, Insurify compiled a list of the worst cities for commuters in 2022. Read more about their findings here. The post These Are the 8 Worst Cities for Commuters in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
berkeleyside.org
Meet the 4 new principals chosen to lead Berkeley schools this year
Four new principals have been appointed to lead three Berkeley elementary schools and one middle school this year. They will be joined by new superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel, who began her new role as Berkeley Unified superintendent July 1. Salita Mitchell: Longfellow Middle School. After two years as vice principal...
Local baseball players competing in Pony League World Series
Jaden Taylor, a San Luis Obispo resident, and Marcus Garcia, a Paso Robles resident, are competing in the Pony League World Series.
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
kvnutalk
WATCH: California zoo welcomes newborn deer
ADORABLE! California’s Oakland Zoo welcomed an adorable newborn Southern Pudu, the world’s smallest deer.
Baltic Kiss puckers up for big debut
Baltic Kiss, a new dining and live music venue run by the same crew who operate the wildly popular Black Star Pirate BBQ in Point San Pablo Harbor, is launching a soft opening tonight at its home in the historic Baltic Building at 135 Park Place in Point Richmond. A Grand Opening will follow in a few weeks.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
diablomag.com
Joi of Cooking: Concord’s Spicy Joi
Lao cuisine has been around for decades in the East Bay—just not for the typical diner. “When Laotians came to California, they would open Thai restaurants that catered more to American tastes,” says Joi Simmaly, founder of Spicy Joi in Concord. “They’d be eating the good Lao stuff in the back; they just weren’t sharing it in the front. We’re trying to reverse that.”
Washington Examiner
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Historic Victorian House That Became a Colorful Oasis in San Francisco
San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood contains the oldest and most intact concentration of industrial workers’ housing in the city. “It’s one of the last bastions of San Francisco that has warded off some of the tech-y culture present elsewhere,” says interior designer Becky Carter. “It has a strong artist presence and a nice residential feeling, but a spirit of creativity.”
