Last Year’s King Of Mississippi Football Learns Valuable Lessons In Lopsided Loss To MRA — By Billy Watkins

The Daily South
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
In its 200th year, Mississippi's capital city is inviting everyone to drop in, and the timing couldn't be any better. Over the past two years, Jackson has made quite the splash, largely thanks to Jackson State University (JSU). First, former NFL pro Deion Sanders signed on as head football coach at the HBCU (historically Black college or university). The following season, he led the team to its first championship in 14 years. Then, the class of 2022's No. 1 football recruit spurned both the University of Georgia and Florida State University to sign with JSU. In March, former NBA All-Star and Jackson native Mo Williams became the school's men's head basketball coach.
JSU Plays First Scrimmage of 2022
Jackson State football held its first scrimmage of 2022. Coach Prime spoke with Sports Director Blake Levine and evaluates how the team did.
Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition
HBCU football, particularly at Jackson State and FAMU, has a great tradition. But Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons say that comes with challenges. The post Deion Sanders and Willie Simmons get real about HBCU football tradition appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Garden & Gun
Going Deep on a Mysterious Mississippi Matricide
The victim was sixty-eight-year-old society matron Idella Long Thompson, found crumpled in a pool of blood on her bathroom floor. The year: 1948. The place: Leland, Mississippi, a drowsy little Delta town girded by cotton fields and bisected by Highway 61. And the murder weapon: a pair of pruning shears.
WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
mageenews.com
Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
mageenews.com
James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Two bystanders killed in Mississippi police chases over last four weeks
For the second time in less than a month, an innocent bystander was killed during a police chase involving the same Mississippi department. One person was killed Sunday during a police chase that began in Pearl. The chase ended when the vehicle that was being pursued crashed into a motorcycle, killing the driver.
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Suspect in Custody, Deputy Injured Following Pursuit on Fisher Ferry Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 14, 2022) - One person was arrested and a Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy was hospitalized for injuries after a chase on Friday, August 12th in Warren County. At about 11:00 p.m., a deputy from Warren County initiated a traffic stop with a southbound Grand Marquis on...
WLBT
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year. According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
magnoliastatelive.com
Former Texas Death Row inmate who made headlines when court threw out his conviction arrested in Mississippi
A former Texas death row inmate who made headlines when his death penalty conviction was thrown out by the court was arrested in Mississippi Friday after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information Friday afternoon from the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office...
WAPT
Dozens of families seek answers after grave markers, flowers dumped at cemetery
JACKSON, Miss. — Dozens of families were asking what happened after they found the grave markers and flowers removed from gravesites and dumped at a Jackson cemetery. Shunta McWilliams was one of about 25 people seeking answers Tuesday at Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens on W. Northside Drive. McWilliams' daughter, 23-year-old Keyunta McWilliams, is buried there. She was eight months pregnant when she and her unborn child were shot and killed in December 2021.
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the officer’s conduct. The video shows one of Lewis’ brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street in handcuffs as Packer Lewis and another brother, Darius Lewis, yell that they are recording the incident. Suddenly, the officer grabs Eugene Lewis by the neck and pulls him across the street, tackling him to the ground. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin him down. “That’s how George Floyd died,” Packer Lewis yelled while recording a livestream on Facebook, referring to the 2020 murder of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee for more than nine minutes.
