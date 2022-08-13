Read full article on original website
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
sent-trib.com
Pretels passed down in Price family
PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
West Toledo barbershop said 300 backpacks handed out in community giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio — Hundreds of people were gathered outside of 1st Dibz Barber Shop Boutique on West Sylvania Avenue on Sunday to get backpacks and school supplies. The event was the first of a series dedicated to putting positive energy back into the community, barber Marcus Crawford said. “We...
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
WTOL-TV
Grilled jalapeño poppers and corn salsa recipes just in time for summer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jalapeño Poppers Grilled. 1) Mixed ingredients and fill peppers; sprinkle some of cheddar cheese on top. 2c fresh corn about 3 ears (leave them raw for a better bite) 1/2c red onion diced. 1/2c cilantro chopped. 1/4c bell peppers diced. 1/4c lime juice. 1 jalapeno...
13abc.com
Toledo man found guilty in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was found guilty on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road. Austin Sparks, 22, was found guilty of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after he entered a No Contest plea, withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62, of Erie, Michigan.
peakofohio.com
Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night
On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
bgindependentmedia.org
Pedestrian struck while using marked crosswalk
A pedestrian using a crosswalk on Pearl Street was struck by a vehicle last week and taken to Wood County Hospital. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Elvin Layman, 75, of Bowling Green, was southbound on South Church Street, Wednesday around 12:56 p.m. He stopped at the intersection with Pearl Street.
13abc.com
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Lima News
‘Rhodes in Motion’
LIMA — Rhodes State College unveiled its new mobile lab Tuesday, taking cutting-edge and industry-leading technology on the road and improving access to educational opportunities in rural and underserved communities. The new “Rhodes in Motion” lab is a 39-foot long converted motor coach packed with the “highest state of...
Opening day parade offers fair treats for all
LIMA — Hundreds of people lined Main Street in downtown Lima Sunday for the procession of marching bands, floats, fire trucks, and political candidate supporters in the annual parade that kicks off the 2022 Allen County Fair. “The parade allows us to give our community a look at the...
TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon Days Parade Begins With Stirring National Anthem
(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF) Saturday morning August 13, 2022, started with some showers, but for Edon the rain passed quickly and left gorgeous weather for the parade which started at 1:00. Following the Edon Police Chief who led the parade, was a McCormic... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
Lima News
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
sent-trib.com
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
