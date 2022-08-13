Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
David Michael Denicke of Currituck, August 11
David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, NC, passed away August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, AL to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Michael grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, moved to Georgia as an adult then later settled in Currituck. He was a master mechanic and was well known to be able to fix anything with a motor. He was also a great lover of dogs, and they all loved him.
A York County family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch, North Carolina deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
outerbanksvoice.com
2022 Cornbread Bake Off at the Currituck Farm Festival
Do you bake the best cornbread in Currituck? Well, let’s find out! Enter your cornbread in the Cornbread Bake Off held during the Currituck Farm Festival from Noon – 4:00 on Oct. 1, 2022. Contest entries are being accepted for adults (18+) as well as three youth age groups (5-8, 9-13, & 14-18). And the best news of all, entry is FREE! Grand and Reserve will be awarded in each age group. A complete list of rules and the entry form for this contest can be found at: https://cornbreadbakeoff.eventbrite.com.
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday
The Roanoke Island Historical Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the annual Virginia Dare Night on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Virginia Dare Night commemorates the 435th anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare. The Lost Colony continues its long-celebrated tradition of using real babies during the August 18th performance.
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Person shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk
A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.
outerbanksvoice.com
Robert “Bobby” Lassiter South Mills, August 13
Robert “Bobby” Nathan Lassiter, age 53, of South Mills, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family and into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Bobby was born in Norfolk, VA to Vivian and Ralph Rosenbaum on October 17, 1968. He was predeceased by his mother who often referred to him as her golden child. Bobby was a big sports fan of multiple sports, especially of the New York Yankees baseball, the San Francisco 49ers football, UNC Tarheels, and NASCAR. He was a talented interior trim carpenter and worked at Lowe’s where he was recognized for his dedication. He was a member of South Mills Church of Christ. Bobby was an absolute kid magnet and a great friend to all.
outerbanksvoice.com
Hanig seeks to disqualify NC Senate opponent from 2022 fall ballot
Update: Hearing on Hanig protest slated for Aug. 17. In the wake of State Representative Bobby Hanig’s protest seeking the removal of Valerie Jordan from the fall ballot, the Currituck County Elections Board will hold an emergency meeting/preliminary hearing on Aug. 17, at 3:30 pm. The purpose of this hearing is to determine whether the protest substantially complies with the law, and it establishes probable cause to believe that a violation of election law or irregularity or misconduct has occurred. No evidence will be taken at this hearing. The board will either dismiss the protest or schedule it for an evidentiary hearing at a later date.
cdrecycler.com
Virginia structure to join mall demolition parade
The Economic Development Authority (EDA) of the city of Norfolk, Virginia, has announced the Military Circle Mall will cease operations by the end of this year with the intention of scheduling its demolition for 2023. “The EDA board unanimously decided to move forward with the demolition of the current mall...
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
