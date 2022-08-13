Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Detroit Lakes native claims Super Senior Division title after 20 years
DETROIT LAKES – Bert Olson moved away from Detroit Lakes years ago but still calls the Pine to Palm course at the Detroit Country Club his home. On Sunday, Olson won his first Pine to Palm title with a 2-1 victory over Ron Vincelli in the Super Senior Division Championship.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Melhus joins elite company as back-to-back Mid-Am Division winner
DETROIT LAKES – Mike Melhus is one year away from putting his name on the Pine to Palm tournament’s historic 25-year list. However, he’s already making history. On Sunday afternoon, Melhus became the third back-to-back champion in the Mid-Am Division with a 4-3 win over Jeff Bernstrom.
DL-Online
Pine to Palm: Schommer pays homage to late friend after winning second straight Senior Division title
DETROIT LAKES – Lakeville's Bill Schommer used to make the trip north for the Pine to Palm golf tournament to play with longtime friend Pat Vincelli. A few years ago, Vincelli passed away. Since then, Schommer has won back-to-back Senior Division championships. The latest came on Sunday in a 1-up win over Bob Cavanagh.
lakesarearadio.net
Joshuaa Robards wins 90th Annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – An Australian has won the 90th Annual Pine to Palm Golf Tournament in Detroit Lakes. Joshuaa Robards remained consistent throughout the championship match at Detroit Country Club against Ian Simonich allowing him to secure the Pine to Palm in the 16th hole. Robards, of New Castle, Australia had never played in the tournament or the course until this week. This was Robards first win in the U.S. who will be a Sophomore at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
DL-Online
'A heap of fun:' Australia's Josh Robards beats former champion to win 90th Pine to Palm
DETROIT LAKES – Every Pine to Palm champion gets their name engraved on the trophy before it's mailed to their home. This year's shipping and handling will cost a little more than usual. Josh Robards of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, and a sophomore at the University of Missouri-Kansas...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
kfgo.com
Schatz takes 11th Knoxville Nationals title
Knoxville, IA (World of Outlaws) After five years away from the top step, Donny Schatz finally returned to glory at Knoxville Raceway. Rallying late in the running, the Fargo, ND superstar found another gear on the bottom side and drove by David Gravel on the 46th lap to put his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest Auto Parts #15 in command.
DL-Online
Looney Days visitors keep businesses busy
VERGAS – “Vergas Looney Days is the best thing about summer,” said Detroit Lakes resident Bev Jacobson. “I love coming to Vergas to shop.”. Jacobson added her shopping included the storefronts lining Main Street, as well as the vendors that were in town for the Looney Days festival on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
DL-Online
Letter: Act now -- Hwy 34 logging bids in Smokey Hills set for September
The appearance of the Lake Country Scenic Byway is about to be changed forever. MnDOT plans to remove trees and vegetation on a 21-mile stretch between Detroit Lakes and Park Rapids. The plan is to remove trees and vegetation 65 feet from the center of the road for both sides of 21 miles of the Lake Country Scenic Byway from County Road 29 to the Shell River east of Osage.
DL-Online
Robert “BOB” Spilman
Robert Dale Spilman, age 78, died Friday August 12, 2022 at is residence in Detroit Lakes, MN. Bob was born December 1, 1943 to Robert Spilman and Violet Spilman (Menz) in Minneapolis, MN. Shortly after, his family moved to Brainard, MN where he spent his childhood. Bob attended Brown Institute where he graduated with a degree in Radio Broadcasting. He then moved to Detroit Lakes and was hired at KDLM on September 7, 1964. He would spend the next 30 years at KDLM bringing magic to the airways as everyone knew his distinctive radio voice. He was a marketing genius and helped bring success to so many businesses in the community. It was May, 1965 that he met the love of his life, Joyce, at KDLM when she was sent from the business school to work a week at the radio station. It was love at 1st sight for Bob and they married on September 4th, 1965. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage this year. In 1970, they built a home in Detroit Lakes and it is there where they shared many beautiful memories raising their 2 daughters Kimberia and Kara. One of Bob’s many successes was putting his very own radio station on the air on July 4, 1994. KRCQ immediately became the #1 radio station in Becker County. The outpouring and support from the community was overwhelming but it was not a surprise. Bob had an undying and exceptional work ethic and he held people to high standards. He was a man of integrity and the ones who knew him best knew the tender heart of gold that he had. Bob had a passion for watching every sport but his favorite to watch and attend was the Boy’s NCCA Basketball games. He attended the Final Four games for 30 consecutive years. Bob had strong values and a deep deep love for the America he once knew. He proudly flew the flag every day and had undying love and respect for Veterans and the people who serve our country. Bob enjoyed playing countless games of cribbage with his daughter Kara where they still have a running tally of money owed to each other. Grandpa “Bob-Bob” loved spending time with his grandchildren and he was so proud. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. He is survived by his wife Joyce; daughter; Kara (James), daughter Kimberia and grandchildren; Collins, Wilson, Keaton, Robert and Ben. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 18th, 2PM, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. lunch will be provided at the American Legion Post #15 in Detroit Lakes, after the service.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
DL-Online
Curtis Rislund
CHASKA, Minn. - Curtis Rislund, 86, Audubon, Minn., died Sunday, July 10, in Auburn Manor Care Center. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by West-Kjos Funeral Home.
DL-Online
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT Court File No. 03-PR-22-1538 Estate of Larry Dean Tretbar, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 14, 202_3, at 1:15 p.m. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Jean A. Tretbar, whose address is 49177 County Highway 26, Ponsford, MN, 56575 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY COURT Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/5/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno Attorney for Petitioner Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (August 17 & 24, 2022) 91817.
DL-Online
Betty Jo Leach
Betty Jo Leach, 90, Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Ecumen-Emmanuel Nursing Home with family at her side. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 20 at David-Donehower Funeral Home. A time of gathering and memory sharing will be held from 11:00 until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
DL-Online
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE N
CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NUMBER 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING LAKE PARK CITY CODE CHAPTER 154 AFTER NOTICE AND HEARING AS PROVIDED BY LAW, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Appendix B of Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 and Lake Park City Code Section 154.26 are hereby amended pursuant to Lake Park City Code Section 154.63 as follows: The zoning district classification of the following described property shall be and hereby is changed and amended to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2): The South 55 feet of Lot 1, Noben Addition, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0171.002 AND That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SEl/4 NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point where the south line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of said Section 3; thence running westerly along the line of the south side of said Lake Street produced a distance of 472 feet; thence south on a line parallel to the said quarter line, a distance of 425.9 feet to the Northern Pacific right-of-way; thence easterly along the curved line of said right-of-way 475 feet to the quarter line of said Section 3; thence north on the quarter line, a distance of 469.5 feet to the place of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0005.006 AND That part of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot 2 of the Subdivision Plat of Noben Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of South on the Westerly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 155.08 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of said Noben Addition; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 46 feet; thence on a bearing of South and parallel with the Easterly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 227 feet to the intersection with the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of Lake Street as dedicated in the Subdivision Plat of Canfield’s Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on last said prolongation line for a distance of 260 feet; thence on a bearing of North for a distance of 370.56 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 305. 79 feet to point of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0003.005 and 51.0005.004 Effective date. This amendment to Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 shall take effect immediately from and after passage and publication of this amendment. PASSED AND ADOPTED August 8, 2022, by unanimous vote the City Council of the City /s/ John Beaudine John Beaudine Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Lonnie Neuner Lonnie Neuner Clerk-Treasurer Published as required by law on the 17th day of August, 2022. /s/ Lonnie Neuner Clerk -Treasurer (August 17, 2022) 91644.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt, one cited in rural Davenport crash
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person was hurt and another was cited Thursday afternoon following a crash in rural Davenport. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Deputies say a semi, driven by a Florida man, was westbound on CR 16 when he struck a pickup, on CR 15, driven by a 20-year-old Walcott man.
DL-Online
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
When a small-town grocery store closes, the strength of the community takes a hit. Most people sit around and talk about what’s next, but very few take action to create positive change. This week, I visited a brand-new grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota, owned and operated by a farm...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One person hurt in Otter Tail County rollover crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crash in Otter Tail County Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Nathaniel Becker was headed Eastbound on Highway 108 in Pelican Township around 5:55 p.m. when he collided with another car, driven by 19-year-old Patrick Wrigley.
Comments / 0