CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NUMBER 2022-08 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING LAKE PARK CITY CODE CHAPTER 154 AFTER NOTICE AND HEARING AS PROVIDED BY LAW, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LAKE PARK, MINNESOTA DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS: Appendix B of Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 and Lake Park City Code Section 154.26 are hereby amended pursuant to Lake Park City Code Section 154.63 as follows: The zoning district classification of the following described property shall be and hereby is changed and amended to R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2): The South 55 feet of Lot 1, Noben Addition, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0171.002 AND That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SEl/4 NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a point where the south line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of said Section 3; thence running westerly along the line of the south side of said Lake Street produced a distance of 472 feet; thence south on a line parallel to the said quarter line, a distance of 425.9 feet to the Northern Pacific right-of-way; thence easterly along the curved line of said right-of-way 475 feet to the quarter line of said Section 3; thence north on the quarter line, a distance of 469.5 feet to the place of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0005.006 AND That part of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4) of Section 3, Township 139 North, Range 43 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest comer of Lot 2 of the Subdivision Plat of Noben Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence on an assumed bearing of South on the Westerly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 155.08 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 1 of said Noben Addition; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of said Lot 1 for a distance of 46 feet; thence on a bearing of South and parallel with the Easterly line of said Noben Addition for a distance of 227 feet to the intersection with the prolongation Westerly of the Southerly line of Lake Street as dedicated in the Subdivision Plat of Canfield’s Addition as of public record in the office of the County Recorder, Becker County, Minnesota; thence North 87 degrees 52 minutes West on last said prolongation line for a distance of 260 feet; thence on a bearing of North for a distance of 370.56 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East 305. 79 feet to point of beginning. Identified as Becker County Tax Parcel No.: 51.0003.005 and 51.0005.004 Effective date. This amendment to Lake Park City Code Chapter 154 shall take effect immediately from and after passage and publication of this amendment. PASSED AND ADOPTED August 8, 2022, by unanimous vote the City Council of the City /s/ John Beaudine John Beaudine Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Lonnie Neuner Lonnie Neuner Clerk-Treasurer Published as required by law on the 17th day of August, 2022. /s/ Lonnie Neuner Clerk -Treasurer (August 17, 2022) 91644.

LAKE PARK, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO