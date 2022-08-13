Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/15/22–8/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Cheyenne Transient Accused of Setting Man on Fire, Knife Threat
A Cheyenne transient is behind bars after purportedly setting a man on fire and threatening him with a knife, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the alleged incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Farkas says the victim was reportedly sleeping...
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Lt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of primary
Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included...
RELATED PEOPLE
capcity.news
Some Laramie County School District 1 parents, students ask board to protect book policy Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In response to the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees seeing visits last month from concerned parents regarding material in its libraries that they found to be inappropriate, a contingent of parents and students from the other side of the argument made their voices heard during Monday’s board meeting.
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
And Meow This! New Animal Hospital To Open In Cheyenne Saturday
It's really nice to have options when your four-legged friend isn't feeling so hot or is having an emergency. Starting Saturday, we're going to have a brand new Animal Hospital to serve Cheyenne and our beloved pets. Prairie Hills Animal Hospital will be open for business this Saturday. Dr. Amanda...
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Monsoon Hammers Laramie Saturday, Heavy Rains Could Return Toward Weekend
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday in Laramie changed from a pleasant summer day to a sledgehammering-deluge of heavy rain and large hail, with lightning strikes directly over town. A “monsoon” storm hit Laramie at about 4 p.m., in some places dumping more than 2 inches...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Early Morning Ridge Road Blaze
A house fire that was reported early Friday morning in the 5000 block of Ridge Road caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, but no injuries. That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, crews were called to the scene at 3:37 a.m. to find...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Pokes Practice Report: Injury bug hits nickelback spot
LARAMIE -- Less than 24 hours before the Cowboys first true scrimmage of the fall Saturday afternoon inside War Memorial Stadium, Craig Bohl called it a situation where you "hold your breath" when it comes to injuries. When the dust settled, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said his team, for the...
capcity.news
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast for Cheyenne; temps slightly cooler than weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Be prepared to potentially break out the umbrellas Monday in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a fluctuating chance of showers and thunderstorms to start off the workweek in Wyoming’s capital city, with precipitation probabilities being listed as high as 60% for parts of Monday afternoon.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0