Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/15/22–8/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Allie Marie Westman, 19 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
WyoFile

‘Blatantly untrue’ texts target Nethercott ahead of primary

Unsolicited text messages containing falsehoods about Wyoming secretary of state candidate Tara Nethercott landed in the inboxes of an untold number of Wyoming voters in recent days. The messages, sent just days before the Aug. 16 primary election, came from phone numbers that included Wyoming’s 307 area code and included...
WYOMING STATE
Person
Kevin James
101.9 KING FM

Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County

Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Monsoon Hammers Laramie Saturday, Heavy Rains Could Return Toward Weekend

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saturday in Laramie changed from a pleasant summer day to a sledgehammering-deluge of heavy rain and large hail, with lightning strikes directly over town. A “monsoon” storm hit Laramie at about 4 p.m., in some places dumping more than 2 inches...
K2 Radio

Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today

A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Pokes Practice Report: Injury bug hits nickelback spot

LARAMIE -- Less than 24 hours before the Cowboys first true scrimmage of the fall Saturday afternoon inside War Memorial Stadium, Craig Bohl called it a situation where you "hold your breath" when it comes to injuries. When the dust settled, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said his team, for the...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

