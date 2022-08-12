Read full article on original website
Some Green Country schools start new school year with challenges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby Public Schools and Tahlequah Public Schools return to class Tuesday to start the 2022-23 school year. The majority of Green Country schools head back later this week, and many districts are struggling in a number of areas. Districts are still dealing with COVID-19, though...
Union Public Schools in dire need of bus drivers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is in dire need of bus drivers, especially since school starts Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, 17 positions were open, meaning there's a chance the district won't be able to cover every route on time. As a result, the district is taking...
$600 water bills frustrate family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For most of the year and a half the Metrailer family has lived in their home their water bill has hovered around $200, but for the past three months it's ballooned to $595.30 per month. When you got that first big bill, what went through...
OCSO teams with local police departments to enhance safety measures for new schoolyear
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is teaming up with several small police departments to help keep students safe this school year. The first part of the safety plan is for deputies to survey schools in those towns. Deputies enacted this first step by touring through Choctaw High School on Tuesday.
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
OKCPS Board of Education unanimously approves nearly $1 billion bond election for November
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Public School Board unanimously approved a vote on Monday on a nearly $1 billion bond to be put on the November 8 ballot. This is the biggest ever bond election for Oklahoma City Public Schools, with the $955 million being used to provide funds for a number of things including remodeling and repairing school sites as well as transportation.
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
North Tulsa Economic Development initiative to host 18th annual back-to-school event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Economic Development initiative will host its 18th Annual Back 2 School Supply and Resource Extravaganza Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Tulsa Technology Center - Peoria Campus. The organization hopes to setup children for educational success and help parents...
City of Tulsa to host career expo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The city of Tulsa is hosting a career expo tomorrow, Aug. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, in Exhibit Halls A and B. Event parking can be found at the Civic Center Parkade, located at 550...
OBI to give away cruise after FDA reversal allows more donors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute announced it will be giving all blood donors the chance to win a European Cruise Vacation. The promotion was created to celebrate the FDA's reversal on European blood donor deferrals, according to OBI. The FDA recently reversed its deferral for vCJD...
Tulsa Transit awarded over $11 million to replace vehicles, expand fleet size
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Transit has been awarded over $11 million by the Federal Transit Administration to replace vehicles and expand the current fleet size. Tulsa Transit says part of the funding will go towards the purchase of nine Compress Natural Gas vehicles, while the rest will be dedicated to the purchase of seven additional all-electric, zero-emission vehicles.
Tulsa Tech offering free haircuts at Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Tech is offering free haircuts on a first-come, first serve basis during the Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off on Sunday. The Cut-Off is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus. Aside from free haircuts and stylings, there will also be door...
Nearly 10,000 outages in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are over 9,000 without power in northeastern Oklahoma. There are nearly 8,000 without power in east Tulsa into the Inola area. To see updates concerning outages, visit the outage map.
Heat index expected to increase over next 30 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new peer-reviewed report from the non-profit First Street Foundation shows the U.S. can expect many more dangerous heat days in the years ahead. Projections show most of the country will have more days with the heat index in the triple digits over the next 30 years because of climate change.
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
Girl Scouts, Tulsa International Airport announce 'Aerospace Adventure' patch program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa International Airport will announce a new patch program called "Aerospace Adventure" in a ceremony at the airport Tuesday morning. Leaders from the two groups will discuss how they have worked together to develop this new STEM...
Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest registration to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Calling all creative minds! The Tulsa Botanic Garden's annual Scarecrow Contest is back. Artists, businesses, organizations, schools, families and scouts are invited to create a scarecrow for the botanic garden this fall. Scarecrows will be on display from Sept. 22 to Oct. 30 during the...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy to begin
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's 70th Academy begins on Monday when 52 cadets report to the Robert R. Lester Training Center in Oklahoma City. During the structed, 18-week, dormitory style academy, cadets will be challenged academically, physically and mentally. A typical day begins with physical training,...
