First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/29 Friday morning forecast
Alert: Yellow Alert this evening for isolated downpours.Forecast: Today will be warm and humid with some showers around, especially this afternoon and evening. Not all of the models have the evening wave of showers materializing, but the potential is there for a couple of downpours. The showers wrap up overnight with temps falling to around 70 in the city with 60s elsewhere. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s.Looking Ahead: It will still be nice on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As for Monday, it will be more humid with perhaps a stray shower. Expect highs in the 80s.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet and mostly sunny
Happy Sunday! Other than some more high clouds around today, it'll be another nice one to finish out the weekend.Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with temps in the low to mid 80s.Things stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60s around the city and 50s for the NW suburbs. We can't completely rule out a rouge shower in southern parts of the area, but it will most likely remain dry.For Monday, things turn a bit unsettled as an upper-level low develops nearby. While we'll still see some sun, it'll be a cloudier day with a few showers around. Highs...
Farmers' Almanac Forecasts 'Extreme' Winter Weather as Energy Bills Soar
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest
Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
Grab a Shovel and Your Bean Boots: The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold and Early Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I know that it is a bit early to start thinking about snow, but to quote the show "Game of Thrones" "winter is coming." Yes, winter may be a few seasons away, but nonetheless, it will ultimately be here before we know it.
Narcity
Winter In Canada Is Coming Soon & Here's When The First Snowfall Will Hit Each Province
Winter in Canada! The season is coming soon and you should know when to expect the first snowfall in every province. It's no secret that Canada's weather is often most known for snow and while the first day of winter this year is December 21, 2022, wintery weather starts way before that in this country.
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Flood will Soak Northeast Region Monday Through Thursday
According to AccuWeather forecasters, there are numerous chances of thunderstorms in the Northeast in the coming days. While the rainy weather may interfere with some outdoor plans and cause delays in some areas, many places need the rain. Severe weather on Sunday was mainly concentrated to the west of the...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Narcity
Alberta's Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It'll Be Hit Hard With 'Tons Of Snow'
Alberta might still be enjoying the sunshine and those sweet summer temperatures, but a winter weather forecast for the province has just dropped, and it's safe to say it's going to be a cold one. According to an extended winter weather forecast by Farmers' Almanac, Canada is likely to see...
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Thunderstorms cause floods across Ireland
Heavy downpours and flooding have hit parts of the island of Ireland as thunderstorms marked the end of the heatwave.Met Eireann extended a status orange thunderstorm weather warning to 10pm on Monday night for Munster as well as counties Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Kildare, Wicklow and Dublin.Orange Thunderstorm Warning updated.Valid 09:00 to 22:00 Monday 15th.Heavy downpours of rain and hail.Flooding where heavy downpours occur.⛈️➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/gOCAAIJw8F— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2022“Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places,” the meteorological service said.“Flooding where heavy downpours occur.”⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️R725 closed in Tullow town between Applegreen and Tullow bridge due...
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
Temperatures soar for the West
Temperatures continue on the rise for the West while most are under heat alerts. Monsoon moisture continues for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
Scotland under thunderstorm warning as heavy rain expected on Tuesday
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning for thunderstorms on Monday.The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain for southern and eastern ScotlandTuesday 00:00 - 10:00Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YWKq6zeBOV— Met Office (@metoffice) August 15, 2022Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in...
