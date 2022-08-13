Read full article on original website
Related
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Voice of America
In Ukraine, Rebuilding Starts With Neighbors' Help
Novoselivka, Ukraine — As battles raged around Kyiv, one Russian advance was stopped in front of Maria Metla’s home. Artillery gutted most of the house, while the rest was pulverized by tank fire. Metla, 66, is now counting on her neighbors to have somewhere to live this winter.
Voice of America
How ISKP Has Affected Afghanistan, Regional Security in Taliban-Ruled Country
Islamabad, Pakistan — In the 12 months since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over control of the South Asian nation, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), the IS terror outfit’s regional affiliate, remains a formidable armed actor, experts say. They also say the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: How are Russian forces organized?
Ukraine accuses Russia of shelling a nearby town from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. A look at how Russian forces may be organizing as their war on Ukraine approaches the sixth month mark. How mining and munitions may present long-term environmental concerns.
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 15
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:15 p.m.: Moscow has pledged to do "everything necessary" to allow experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant while Russia's defense minister reportedly spoke to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the situation at the facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Putin Says Russia, North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations – KCNA
Seoul, South Korea — Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be...
Voice of America
South Africa’s Defense Minister in Russia for Security Conference
Cape Town — South Africa's Defense Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia for a Moscow-hosted conference on international security. The visit comes amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and as Russian forces there are occupying Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It also comes just days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited South Africa in part to try to win more African support against Russia's invasion.
Voice of America
Cameroon Blames War in Ukraine for Food Price Spikes
Yaounde, Cameroon — Officials in Cameroon are urging people to eat local foods instead of imports, following protests over shortages and price spikes caused in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Paul Biya last week ordered ministers to explain to the public that Russia’s Black Sea blockade,...
Voice of America
Australia Urged to Speed Up Afghan Humanitarian Resettlement Process
SYDNEY — Australia’s immigration minister Andrew Giles is reviewing Canberra’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban reassumed control. Campaigners are calling on Australia to grant more visas to refugees seeking to flee the conflict-torn country. It’s been a year since the...
Voice of America
Syrian State Media Says 3 Killed in Israeli Attacks
Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military. State media said air defense forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartus. It said...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: New explosions erupt on Crimea
As sirens fill the skies over Kyiv, explosions erupt on the Crimean Peninsula. Plus, the challenges of assessing battlefield conditions and how artists are using the remnants of war to inspire others.
Voice of America
US Says it Is Studying Iran’s Latest Nuclear Pact Proposal
The U.S. said Tuesday it is studying Iran’s response to a final European Union-brokered proposal on reviving the 2015 international accord to constrain Tehran’s nuclear development program. The State Department said it received the Iran document from the EU and would share a U.S. response with its European...
Voice of America
Large-Scale Explosions Rock Russian Ammo Depot in Crimea
Massive explosions rocked a military depot in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine on Tuesday, igniting fires and forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people. The large-scale blasts occurred at an ammunition storage facility in Mayskoye, the second time in a week that explosions have occurred at Russian outposts...
Voice of America
US Airstrike in Somalia Kills 14 al-Shabab Militants
Officials in central Somalia say a U.S. airstrike against al-Shabab militants has killed 14 fighters, the deadliest strike against the terrorist group in months. The airstrike that targeted al-Qaida-linked Islamist militant group al-Shabab took place Sunday in Somalia’s central region of Hiran. Military officials there who spoke with VOA...
Voice of America
Explosions Hit Russian-controlled Crimea
Large explosions and fires hit a military base in Russian-controlled Crimea Tuesday. It is the second time that the war in Ukraine has expanded to the area. Russia called the explosions at the ammunition storage center an “act of sabotage” but did not say who was responsible. The incident interfered with train service and forced more than 3,000 people to leave the area.
Voice of America
US Hesitates to Release Afghan Assets Because of Terrorism Concerns
Since evacuating tens of thousands of Afghan allies following the U.S. withdrawal from the country a year ago, the State Department has been tasked with determining how to provide humanitarian aid to Afghans living under the Taliban during a serious food shortage. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine provides an update.
Voice of America
Millions of Afghans Facing Catastrophic Hunger
A top U.N. official in Afghanistan said Monday that millions of Afghans are on the brink of starvation as winter approaches and humanitarian funding is running low. "The situation can be best described as pure catastrophe," U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters via video from Kabul.
Comments / 0