numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Luplow is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. Our models project Luplow for 0.8 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel sitting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Isbel is being replaced in right field by Nate Eaton versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 189 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .220 batting average with a...
Bieber wins 4th straight, Guardians beat Blue Jays 7-2
TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we brought the right energy from the start.” Rosario went 3 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Owen Miller had two doubles and Austin Hedges drove in a pair as the AL Central leaders won for the seventh time in eight games. Cleveland’s season-high, six-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. Bieber (8-6) allowed two runs and eight hits, equaling a four-game winning streak from June 17 to July 3, 2018. He walked none and struck out six.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Tony Walters Makes First Start; Chance To Tie Longest L.A. Winning Streak Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to become the first team in baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season and extend their winning streak to 13 games in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals. With 13 consecutive victories, the Dodgers would tie their L.A. franchise record,...
numberfire.com
Jake Fraley starting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fraley is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Fraley for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Luke Maile sitting Sunday
Luke Maile was not listed in the Cleveland Guardians' lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile will take a seat Sunday while Austin Hedges starts at catcher and bats eighth against the Blue Jays. Our models project Maile for 59 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
numberfire.com
Vinnie Pasquantino sitting Saturday night for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pasquantino is being replaced at first base by Nick Pratto versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 166 plate appearances this season, Pasquantino has a .247 batting average with a...
New Top 100 Rangers Prospect
Texas still has six Top 100 prospects per MLB.com, and the new Rangers Top 100 player replaces one who graduated.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
Yardbarker
Mariners defeat Rangers for ninth straight time
Julio Rodriguez had a two-run single and fellow rookie George Kirby tossed 5 2/3 strong innings to fuel the visiting Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Mitch Haniger had three hits and Rodriguez added two more in his first game since...
